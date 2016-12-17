Wolves open season with win at East Lincoln

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Lincolnton Wolves opened their season by defeating the Mustangs 78-64 Friday night at East Lincoln.

Senior Sage Surratt, returning to the court where he played the last three seasons, poured in 33 points to lead Lincolnton to the win.

After the Wolves jumped on top 11-2 to start the game, the Mustangs kept chipping away and held a 21-18 lead by the end of the first period.

East Lincoln (3-2, 1-1) maintained the three point lead, and went to the break up 35-32.

But the third period was the difference. After the Mustangs scored the first bucket to extend their lead to five, Lincolnton went on a 19-2 run to take control of the game.

The Wolves kept East Lincoln at bay throughout the fourth quarter, closing out the Southern District-7 2A conference win to begin the season.

Lincolnton 18 14 24 22 – 78

East Lincoln 21 14 9 20 – 64

Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 33, Cordell Littlejohn 13, Yung Sherrill 16,

Robbie Cowie 6, Jamal Littlejohn 8, Langdon Givens 2, Kris Robinson 0,

Tyshawn Harris 0.

East Lincoln: Coleson Leach 20, Sidney Dollar 14, John Bean 4,

Allden Horne 9, Ben Zirkle 6, Michael DeMattia 7, Alec Burleson 4, Ryan Matz 0,

Luke Zirkle 0.

Girls: East Lincoln 57, Lincolnton 38

After a tight opening quarter, the Lady Mustangs outscored Lincolnton 18-8 in the second period to seize control.

Destiny Johnson had 22 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and a blocked shot to lead East Lincoln to their fifth victory in six games.

Eboni Tinsley added 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 assists, and Caira McClain had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Mustangs.

East Lincoln improved to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in the SD-7, while Lincolnton falls to 1-4, 0-1 in conference play.

Lincolnton 9 8 7 14 – 38

East Lincoln 11 18 15 13 – 57

Lincolnton: Mica Dyson 14, Emily Shain 12, D. Wilson 7, C. Banks 3, K. Smith 2.

East Lincoln: Destiny Johnson 22, Eboni Tinsley 12, Caira McClain 12, B. Tadlock 6, K. White 4, T. Begley 1.

Images courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN and Tonya Holmes / Special to the L