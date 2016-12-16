Woman charged with having drugs in jail

Staff report

A Gaston County woman has been charged with possessing drugs in the Lincoln County jail.

Lincolnton Police Department officers arrested Brittany Marie Palmer, 28, of 803 East Davidson Ave., Apt. 5, in Gastonia, on Wednesday for an outstanding Gaston County warrant following a car accident on North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton. Palmer had been charged in Gaston County with misdemeanor failure to return rental property and was issued a $1,500 secured bond in Lincoln County.

While being processed at the jail, officers discovered what they believe was small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine in Palmer’s bra, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department. She was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a jail and was given an additional $10,000 secured bond.

Officers said the drugs were seized and will be analyzed to determine further charges.

Palmer has prior convictions in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County for felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while impaired, intoxicated and disruptive and underage possession of alcohol and a criminal domestic violence conviction in South Carolina.

Image courtesy of LPD