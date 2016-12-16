West Lincoln Middle students get creative with gingerbread contest

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincolnton-area grocery store managers are probably wondering why there was a recent run on graham crackers. It was due, at least in part, to a gingerbread house building competition sponsored by the West Lincoln Middle School Media Center. Each of the four creations that were entered used graham crackers as part of the edible structures that they built based on a book.

Natalie Hicks used E. B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web” as the inspiration for her entry. The pole barn that housed Wilbur the pig, the other farm animals and, of course, Charlotte in her web, was made from graham crackers supported by pretzels.

The entry based on the Brothers Grimm’s “Hansel and Gretel” was made with great detail by sixth-graders Syndey Yount and Destinie Bradley, who chose the book because it was mysterious, weird and different. Yount said it was harder than she thought it would be and took an entire day to make.

It’s believed that the first gingerbread houses originated in Germany during the 16th century and the popularity of Brothers Grimm’s “Hansel and Gretel” fairy tale is thought to have increased the popularity of building decorated gingerbread houses, especially around the Christmas holiday.

Luke Heavner chose “Al Capone Shines My Shoes” by Gennifer Choldenko to base his creation on and built a replica of Alcatraz Island.

“My great-great uncle was a warden in Atlanta when Capone was there and he was the one that shut down Alcatraz,” he said. “The hardest part was trying to get the prison to stand – when the bars touched the icing they fell apart. I also learned to measure twice and cut once.”

WLMS Media Center director Jennifer Dellinger confirmed that Heavner’s great-great uncle, Fred Wilkinson, served as deputy director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He planned and directed the 1963 closing of Alcatraz Prison and played tennis with Al Capone in the Atlanta Penitentiary.

A model of “The Titanic,” based on the book, “I survived the Titanic” by Lauren Tarshis, was built by Zachary Canipe. The boat was decorated with Christmas ornaments to make it more festive, the icebergs were white marshmallows and life preservers made from Lifesavers floated in the ocean surrounding the doomed vessel.

“I did the Titanic because I wanted to impress a lot of people,” Canipe said. “The hardest part was keeping the hull of the boat to stand up.”

The rules of the contest were that the creations had to be related to a book, the entire display (except for the base) had to be edible and no kits could be used. All of the students who entered the competition said the hardest part was keeping their structures from falling down.

As they came into the Media Center throughout the week, WLMS students had the option of passing student-choice votes and during the Spelling Bee to be held at the school on Friday, the judges of the Bee will vote on the winner of the Gingerbread Contest, according to Dellinger. The winner will be announced on Friday.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard