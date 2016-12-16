Statesville man arrested in gas station robbery

Staff report

A Statesville man has been charged with robbing a Denver convenience store on Dec. 11.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Gary Lynn Overcash, Jr. was arrested in Statesville on Wednesday. Overcash was charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Overcash is accused of telling a cashier at the Denver Mart on Highway 16 that he had a gun and stealing $109 from the cash register.

He was also charged in Iredell County with robbery with a dangerous weapon, fleeing to elude arrest, attempted common law robbery, larceny and communicating threats.