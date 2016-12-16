Sports Briefs

Wolves open season at East Lincoln

One week after falling to Reidsville in the fourth round of the 2A football playoffs, the Lincolnton basketball team will finally get their season underway.

The Wolves will open the 2016-17 campaign tonight at East Lincoln. The Mustangs are 3-1 on the season after defeating Bandys and North Lincoln earlier this week.

Crest coach resigns

After two seasons as head football coach at Crest High School, Will Clark announced on Wednesday that he is resigning from the position.

Clark guided the Chargers to a 25-4 record in his two seasons, winning the 3A state championship in 2015 with a perfect 16-0 record.

This season, Crest finished with a 9-4 record, and was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by West Rowan.

No replacement has been named to succeed Clark.

UNC, TCU agree to home-and-home football games

North Carolina and TCU have agreed to a home-and-home football series to be played in 2025 and 2026.

Carolina will play host to the Horned Frogs at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The Tar Heels will travel to Fort Worth, Texas for the completion of the series at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

UNC and TCU have met three previous times on the gridiron with the Tar Heels holding a 3-0 lead. Carolina beat the Horned Frogs in 1940, 1994 and 1997.

Triple Crown Baseball to have travel team

The Triple Crown Baseball facility in Denver is excited to announce the first travel team to the facility. This will be a 10-U (ages 10 and under) team coached by East Lincoln High School baseball coach Chris Matile. Opening tryouts will be held on Sunday December 18th from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Triple Crown Baseball located in on Highway 16 in Denver. Please register with Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us if you plan to attend the tryout or have any questions.

Senior Bowling Results

Pin Station

Results 12-15-16

High Game Scratch: Roger Kerley 233, Kip Olivas 213. YTD: Roger Kerley 288, Kip Olivas 246.

High Series Scratch: Roger Kerley 619, Kip Olivas 577. YTD: Roger Kerley 698, Kip Olivas 621.

High Game HC: Lucky Gibel 267, Lois Goodson 238. YTD: Harold Unger 303, Margie High 265.

High Series HC: Drew Bunton 699, Helen Shaw 633. YTD: Bob Huss 759, Donna Bowlin 691, Martha Huss 691, Shirley Keller 691, Alice Whitener 691.

High Average: Cotton Earp 198, Kip Olivas 188.

Standings:

Donna’s Delites 74-46

Nelia’s Nabors 72-48

Bob’s Blazers 69-51

Martha’s Movers 66-54