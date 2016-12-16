Six charged with felonies for meth, 2 wanted

Staff report

Six people have been charged with felony drug crimes by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the suspects are still at-large.

Deputies said the charges, filed on Wednesday, are the result of undercover investigations into methamphetamine sales.

Deputies said many of the suspects are repeat offenders who have been arrested previously in 2016.

Jessica Brittany Lane, 20, of Rosehill Drive in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to sell meth. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

David Wayne Smith, Jr. 27, of Sentry Lane in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Devon Eugene Reedy, 23, of Sun Valley Trail in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to sell meth. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Jason Lee Self, 34, of Lincolnton, who was recently convicted of trafficking a schedule II controlled substance and is currently serving a prison sentence in the Department of Corrections, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to sell meth.

Cecil Brandon Hester, 33, of Amity Lane in Iron Station, and Crystal Nichole Randleman, 31, of East Maiden Road, have been charged but not arrested.

Hester has been charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance.

Randleman has been charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to sell meth.

Image courtesy of LPD