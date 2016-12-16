This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Dec. 16
Basketball
Lincolnton at East Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at Alexander Central 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson 7 p.m.
Wrestling
North Lincoln at Alexander Central 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Wrestling
West Lincoln at Hopewell Tournament
North Lincoln at Statesville Tournament
Basketball
East Lincoln vs Forestview 4 p.m. (Holy Angels Tournament at Belmont Abbey)
Lincoln Charter vs Hunter Huss 8 p.m. (Holy Angels Tournament at Belmont Abbey)
