Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Dec. 16

Basketball

Lincolnton at East Lincoln 6:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln 6:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at Alexander Central 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson 7 p.m.

Wrestling

North Lincoln at Alexander Central 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Wrestling

West Lincoln at Hopewell Tournament

North Lincoln at Statesville Tournament

Basketball

East Lincoln vs Forestview 4 p.m. (Holy Angels Tournament at Belmont Abbey)

Lincoln Charter vs Hunter Huss 8 p.m. (Holy Angels Tournament at Belmont Abbey)