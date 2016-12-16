Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Dec. 16

Basketball

Lincolnton at East Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at Alexander Central  6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson  7 p.m.

 

Wrestling

North Lincoln at Alexander Central  6:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, Dec. 17

Wrestling

West Lincoln at Hopewell Tournament

North Lincoln at Statesville Tournament

 

Basketball

East Lincoln vs Forestview  4 p.m. (Holy Angels Tournament at Belmont Abbey)

Lincoln Charter vs Hunter Huss  8 p.m. (Holy Angels Tournament at Belmont Abbey)

You must be logged in to post a comment Login