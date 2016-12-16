Home » Sports » Roundup

Roundup

Thursday

Basketball

Boys: West Lincoln 80, Cherryville 75

Kabian McClendon had 33 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a nonconference win at Cherryville.  Dalton Brooks added 22 points for West Lincoln, who will host Bunker Hill tonight.

West Lincoln  17  21  18  24  –  80

Cherryville     21  16  17  21  –  75

WL: Kabian McClendon 33, Dalton Brooks 22, Bridges 8, Herrick 7, Willis 6, Gilmore 3, Varner 1.  C: Tre Lockhart 27, Jaiden Hunt 13, Nathan Jeffers 11, Harrill 9, Lewis 7, Baxter 5, Cain 2, Sanders 1.      

 

Girls:

Cherryville 47, West Lincoln 44  (OT)

 

Wednesday

Wrestling

Lincolnton 36, Hunter Huss 33

