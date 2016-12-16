Obituaries — 12-16-16

Charles Everette McMurry, Sr.

Charles Everette McMurry, Sr., age 70, of 231 Del-Mar Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today, December 16, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bud Painter officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. McMurry was born July 9, 1946, in Cleveland County, to the late Bartley Jackson and Nellie Ruth Motz McMurry. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice McBride McMurry. He worked in furniture manufacturing.

He is survived by a son, Charles E. McMurry, Jr., and wife Saunjin of Lincolnton; three brothers, Jerry McMurry of Lincolnton, Bobby McMurry of Granite Falls, and Frankie McMurry of Maiden; two sisters, Peggy Gates of Lincolnton and Becky Mull of Maiden; three grandchildren, Alvaro Leon, Keylin Leon, and Adrinana Leon; and two great-grandchildren.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the McMurry family.

Timothy Dolph ‘T.D.’ Willis

Timothy Dolph “T.D.” Willis died on December 13, 2016.

The funeral service was held December 15, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. Burial will follow at Mays Chapel UMC Cemetery. The family received friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Willis family.

Virginia Bell Plaster Castle

Virginia Bell Plaster Castle, 81, died on December 12, 2016.

The Castle family received friends on December 15, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. Interment followed the service at Eastview Cemetery in Newton.

Goodin-Drum Funeral Home of Maiden is serving the Castle family.

Jerry Howard Mundy

Jerry Howard Mundy, 72, of Denver died on December 14, 2016.

A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant UMC in Sherrills Ford. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Mundy family.

Carroll William Eckard

Carroll William Eckard, 70, of Conover died on December 14, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on December 17, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church in Newton. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Eckard family.

Alvin ‘Wesley’ Rose, Sr.

Alvin “Wesley” Rose, Sr., 89, of Maiden died on December 13, 2016.

A Celebration of life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 18, 2016 at First United Methodist Church in Maiden with military honors. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be private.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Gastonia is serving the Rose family.

Richard Allen Shoup ‘Allen’

Richard Allen Shoup “Allen”, 64, of Newton died on December 9, 2016.

A Celebration of Allens Life will be held on December 17 at 12 p.m. at NorthBrook Baptist Church in Cherryville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Robert S. Morgan Jr Funeral Service Licensee LLC of Fallston is serving the Shoup family.

Deborah Leigh Butler

Deborah Leigh Butler, 55, died on December 14, 2016.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 17, 2016 at Amity Baptist Church in Denver.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home Denver is serving the Butler Family.