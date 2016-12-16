Mustangs hold off Knights

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Seven days after East Lincoln suffered its only loss, the Mustangs got revenge with a 73-61 win over the rival Knights Wednesday night at North Lincoln.

Coleson Leach led East Lincoln with a career high 23 points, including several key baskets down the stretch, never letting the Knights make a serious run at a comeback.

“We feel very fortunate to get out of here with a win,” said East Lincoln head coach Chip Ashley following the game.

While neither team played particularly well in the first half, the Mustangs held a slim two point lead after one quarter of play, and a 26-22 advantage at the break.

Poor shooting hampered East Lincoln in the opening half. The Mustangs made just 10 of their 33 field goal attempts in the first two quarters, keeping their point total low.

For North Lincoln, it was the turnovers. East Lincoln forced 14 turnovers by the Knights in the opening half, and 22 for the game. North Lincoln had just 22 attempts from the field in the first half, making good on eight of them.

Both teams played better offensively in the second half. The Mustangs outscored the Knights 19-18 in the third period, taking a 45-40 lead into the fourth.

East Lincoln then opened things up with a 28-point fourth quarter.

In addition to Leach, John Bean hit his career high with 19 points, and Allden Horne added 16 points, also a career high. Horne knocked down ten of his 14 free throw attempts, and Bean pulled down 8 rebounds.

Sidney Dollar, who stayed in a bit of foul trouble throughout the contest, had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists for the Mustangs.

“Obviously, we’re just looking to get better,” Ashley said. “Hopefully by mid January we’ll be pretty good.”

North Lincoln had three players score in double figures. Senior Austin Devine led the way with 16 points. Fellow senior Luke Johnson added 15, and junior Lance Bailey pitched in 14.

East Lincoln improves to 3-1 on the season, and will take on another county rival tonight when they host Lincolnton. It will be the Wolves season opener.

The Knights, who fell to 3-4 on the season, will travel to Alexander Central.

Notes: East Lincoln hopes to have both Cameron Dollar and Christian Parks available for their Christmas tournament. Dollar is recovering from an illness, and Parks is healing a broken bone.

East Lincoln 12 14 19 28 – 73

North Lincoln 10 12 18 21 – 61

East Lincoln: Coleson Leach 23, John Bean 19, Allden Horne 16, Sidney Dollar 11, DeMattia 2, Burleson 2, L. Zirkle 0, B. Zirkle 0. North Lincoln: Austin Devine 16, Luke Johnson 15, Lance Bailey 14, McKinney 6, McCrorie 5, Bolick 3, Thornhill 2, Dolan 0.

Girls: East Lincoln 60, North Lincoln 46

Destiny Johnson scored 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Knights Wednesday night at North Lincoln.

East Lincoln opened up a commanding 32-16 lead by the end of the first half, then scored the first six points of the third quarter to extend their lead to 22.

The Lady Knights went on a 18-4 run midway through the third period to close the gap to 42-34, but that’s as close as the Lady Mustangs would allow them to get.

Eboni Tinsley had another solid game for East Lincoln, scoring 17 points. Tinsley also had 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Johnson, who leads the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 22 points a game, had 6 steals, 5 blocked shots and 2 assists.

North Lincoln was led by Avery Sigmon, who had a team high 11 points in the loss.

With the win, East Lincoln improves to 4-1 overall, and have won four straight. North Lincoln falls to 2-5 on the season.

The Lady Mustangs will host Lincolnton tonight in Southern District-7 action, while the Lady Knights get back into North Piedmont 3A/4A play at Alexander Central.

East Lincoln: 17 15 14 14 – 60

North Lincoln: 11 5 19 11 – 46

East Lincoln: Destiny Johnson 23, Eboni Tinsley 17, McClain 8, Begley 6, White 4, Robinette 2. North Lincoln: Avery Sigmon 11, Nuhfer 8, McGinnis 7, Avery 7, Klein 5, Palmer 4, White 2, Bruce 2.

Images courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LT and Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN