Man arrested in assisted living arson

Staff report

A Lincolnton man has been charged with setting a fire at an assisted living facility in Lincolnton in November.

Tristan Michael Smith, 22, of 317 East Rhodes Street, was arrested by Lincolnton Police Department officers on Wednesday.

He is accused of setting a fire at Carillon Assisted Living on Nov. 14. No one was injured in the fire. Officers said the fire caused approximately $5,000 in damage.

Smith was charged with first degree arson and was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

Officers first secured a warrant on Nov. 18 charging Smith with setting the fire. He evaded capture until Wednesday.

Officers said Smith was previously charged with first degree arson in Gaston County but that the charge was dismissed.

Image courtesy of LPD