Lawndale man arrested for drugs, stolen gun

Staff report

A Lawndale man has been charged with felony marijuana possession and possession of a stolen handgun.

Lincolnton Police Department officers said Desmond Tyrell Izard, 18, of 115 Shytle Road in Lawndale, was arrested on Wednesday following a traffic stop on East Main Street.

A search of the vehicle yielded a felony amount of marijuana, currency, a loaded handgun and a set of digital scales, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department. Officers said the marijuana was packaged for sale and that the handgun had been stolen in Catawba County.

Izard was charged with felony possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $40,000 secured bond. Officers said the street value of the seized marijuana is approximately $1,000.

Izard has prior convictions for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Image courtesy of LCSO