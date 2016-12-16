Innovative Pest Management owners honored by chamber

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

For the first time ever, the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce delivered its annual Small Business Person of the Year award to not one, but two individuals.

The 2016 recipients, Ronnie and Rhonda Caldwell, are the owners of Innovative Pest Management in Denver. The two have been married for 17 years and were nominated independent of one another and, therefore, the chamber opted to present the award to them both as a couple at a recent banquet.

“There are a lot of sharp-minded business people in Lincoln County and, for Rhonda and I both to be recognized, it’s just a real honor,” Ronnie Caldwell said.

“It’s absolutely an honor,” Rhonda Caldwell said. “It’s a big award that I take very seriously and I’m very proud of it. It’s probably one of the best awards that I could receive in the community.”

The Caldwells took a leap of faith before the turn of the century when they launched Innovative Pest Management in 1999. The newly married couple faced the daunting task of building a small business from the ground up and now, 17 years later, they’ve been recognized for their hard work and dedication.

“I had to really do some praying as far as what the good Lord wanted me to do,” Ronnie Caldwell said. “But the fact of the matter is, I was in a situation where I wanted to start a business that delivered a service that people could count on. I felt like that if I could offer a service that went the extra mile and paid attention to detail, then it would ultimately be a success. That’s the idea that sparked our unlimited callback plan, where if you’re not satisfied with our service then call us back and we’ll come back for free until you’re happy.”

Innovative Pest Management provides its service throughout a 40-mile radius of Charlotte. Through innovative techniques and state-trained practices, Innovative Pest Management rids homes and businesses of flying, crawling and wood-devouring insects such as termites, mosquitoes and spiders.

Small business owners face numerous obstacles while building their brands. In fact, one-third of small businesses (defined as businesses with fewer than 500 employees) collapse within two years, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Caldwells are closing in on two decades of service, but they too struggle with some of the issues that plague small businesses around the country.

“Running a small business today is very tough,” Ronnie Caldwell said. “I’d say one of the biggest challenges we’re facing right now is the continued rising cost of healthcare. It’s killing small businesses all across the country. The Affordable Care Act has not addressed the small businesses and the people who work within them and it’s tough.”

Ronnie and Rhonda Caldwell are heavily involved in the Denver community, sponsoring the East Lincoln Optimist Club, Denver Days and the Denver Fireworks Festival. Ronnie Caldwell dedicates much of his time to the Optimist Club youth sports league, while Rhonda Caldwell has taught cooking classes to new mothers.

“I’m more of a behind-the-scenes kind of volunteer,” Rhonda Caldwell said. “I enjoy the satisfaction of seeing things evolve and I like to make things happen. It gives me satisfaction to know that I’m giving back to someone else who can benefit from some of the skills that I possess.”

Innovative Pest Management is located at 6608 Campground Road in Denver. The pest control service can be reached by phone at (704) 489-2847.