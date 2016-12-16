Criminal Charges — 12-16-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Barrett Eugene Schrader, 36, of 4600 Stonesthrow Dr. in Denver was charged on Dec. 11 with one count of failure to appear.
- Heather Capri Thompson, 38, of 305 S High St. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 11 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Dylan Scott Heavner, 25, of 9191 N Hwy 10 in Vale was charged on Dec. 11 with one count each of communicating threats, injury to personal property, second degree trespassing, and simple assault and battery or affray. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Grady Franklin Williams, 22, of 170 Lilly Tr. in Maiden was charged on Dec. 11 with one count each of expired inspection certificate and no operator license.
- Kimberly Heavner Sandborn, 43, of 1061 Owls Den Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 11 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false or fictitious name or address on registration application. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Aaron Faile, 19, of 2473 Hovis Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 11 with one count each of assault on female by male over 18 years of age and misdemeanor breaking and entering building.
- Dillon James Goudy, 25, of 6537 White Oak Farm Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 12 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $200 cash bond was set.
- Donald Ray Shives, 51, of 2508 Barkers Ridge Dr. in Bessemer City was charged on Dec. 12 with one count of failure to appear.
- Braxton Edward Beaver, 19, of 809 S Highland Ave in Landis was charged on Dec. 12 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer.
- Charles Edmond Carpenter, 28, of 7316 Palm Tree Dr. in Vale was charged on Dec. 12 with one count each of driving while license revoked, driving while impaired, child abuse a general misdemeanor, possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, and possession of control substance schedule II. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Celeste Nicole Wiley, 26, of 2912 Clemson Ln. in Charlotte was charged on Dec. 12 with one count misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Christine Marie Barnwell, 37, of 1222 Leigh Ave in Charlotte was charged on Dec. 12 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Millard Purvis Anderson Jr., 50, of 4145 Cindy Ln in Denver was charged on Dec. 12 with one count of fugitive from justice.
- Tina Marie Franklin, 37, of 2008 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 12 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Joshua Keaton Parrish, 28, of 7032 Forest Manor Dr. in Denver was charged on Dec. 12 with one count of larceny by servants and other employees. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Marty Ray Smith, 55, of 3985 Koliha Ln. in Maiden was charged on Dec. 13 with one count of failure to comply. A $1,200 secured bond was set.
- Joshua Michael Keziah, 29, of 3203 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 13 with one count each of driving while license impaired possession of control substance schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Larry Tremayne Burnson, 39, of 945 College St. in Charlotte was charged on Dec. 13 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Cameron Kit Campbell, 23, of 2034 Gilbert St. in Charlotte was charged on Dec. 13 with one count each of possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny.
- Hannah Christine Lanning, 24, of 7980 Skyline Dr. in Denver was charged on Dec. 13 with five counts of failure to appear. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Johnathan Robert Simpson, 33, of 2870 Airport Rd. in Pageland was charged on Dec. 14 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Jaclyn Adaire Elmore, 29, of 703 E. Klutz St. in Maiden was charged on Dec. 14 with one count of possession 5+ counterfeit instruments. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Crystal Marie McCullen, 27, of 1904 Besstown Rd. in Bessemer City was charged on Dec. 14 with eleven counts of failure to appear. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Devon Eugene Reedy, 23, of 2418 Sun Valley Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 14 with one count of conspiracy. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- David Wayne-Phillip Smith, 27, of 2697 Sentry Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 14 with one count each of selling or delivering counterfeit control substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Jessica Brittany Lane, 20, of 401 North Grove St. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 14 with one count of conspiracy. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Wanda Gail Turner, 56, of 7497 Palm Tree Dr. in Vale was charged on Dec. 14 with one count of misdemeanor larceny.
- Damon Shane Simpson, 25, of 2057 Dale Av. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 14 with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses, uttering a forged instrument, and possession of 5+ counterfeit instrument. A $7,500 secured bond was set.
- Caleb Ross Spencer, 17, of 3272 Lake Shore Rd. S. in Denver was charged on Dec. 14 with one count each of larceny of firearm and possession of control substance schedule VI. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
