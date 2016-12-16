The Cockman Family performing with Lowesville Gospel Concerts

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Cockman Family will perform a Christmas concert on Saturday at 6 p.m. as part of the Lowesville Gospel Concerts series.

There’s an adage that says that the family that plays together stays together, and this seems to be the case with the Cockman family. At almost every concert, the entire Cockman brood, from John Cockman, Sr., his wife Jane, their four sons and daughter, John Jr., David, Billy, Ben and Carolyn and their children, will make their way onto the stage.

John Cockman, Sr. and Jane were high school sweethearts and they played together at church. When the four sons were very small they began singing with them. At first it was just at church and for fun but, when John Cockman, Sr. realized they could sing a four-part harmony, he took them to the Ball’s Creek Fiddler’s Convention.

“That was almost 30 years ago now,” he said. “I accompanied them with the guitar. At that time, it was in the old elementary school building in the big auditorium.”

Jane Cockman remembered that when they first got on stage they looked scared to death.

“They started singing a cappella and when they finished I thought, ‘nobody’s going to clap for my little boys’ – there was silence – then all of a sudden the crowd brought the roof down applauding for them,” she said. “It was a shock – they were such little fellows.”

Jane Cockman still plays the piano but she doesn’t perform with the family because she said she’s shy. Concert organizer Carroll Cooke asked if she’d play the piano prior to the rest of the family coming on stage and she agreed to that.

The Cockman Family has played all over the United States and Canada and they have made about 20 albums throughout the years they’ve been playing together. Several of the children have won prestigious music awards throughout the years as well.

Currently, there are 12 grandchildren and they are following in the Cockman family tradition. Ben Cockman teaches them the stringed instruments and Jane Cockman teaches them the piano.

During a concert, all but the very youngest grandchildren will get up on the stage and play a number or two. The youngest may just clap their hands but the love of music seems to run deep in the family.

“We use the grandchildren in every concert,” John Cockman, Sr. said. “The three-year-old is singing now and she does something special just about everywhere we go.”

Ben Cockman will not be performing this weekend or for the rest of the season due to having open heart surgery on Monday.

“The surgery was a success,” John Cockman, Sr. said. “Ben will not be with us for any of the Christmas concerts this year. We have cancelled all of our engagements after Christmas until the end of January when hopefully he’ll be able to rejoin us. It’s hard to sing without Ben because he has such an integral part of the harmony.”

The Cockman Family has played at Lowesville for many years in a row now and usually it’s a standing room only crowd that attends.

“We love to go to Lowesville because the people seem to look forward to us being there and they support our music,” John Cockman, Sr. said.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is held at the Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Highway 16 South in Lowesville. There is no admission cost for this concert, however, freewill offerings will be accepted.

For more information, contact Carroll Cooke at (704) 618-9762.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard