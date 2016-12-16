As Aleppo burns

For practically the entirety of the Syrian civil war, the United States has remained on the sidelines as President Bashar Assad used chemical weapons against his own people, Islamic State seized territory and brutalized anyone who didn’t adhere to its brand of religious fanaticism and Russia and Iran plotted and acted to turn the conflict toward their own strategic gains.

President Barack Obama once made a speech about his “red line” in Syria, that Assad’s use of chemical weapons wouldn’t be tolerated. That statement, clearly, wasn’t worth the paper Obama’s speechwriter printed it on, but it at least provided the global community with an apt metaphor for the whole of Obama’s foreign policy, or lack thereof.

This week, pro-government forces seized the Syrian city of Aleppo, that country’s largest city. According to reports from multiple media outlets and the United Nations, during the attack, death squads roamed the city, executing anyone they believed had supported the rebels, including women and children, never mind the intense bombardment that had occurred in the days leading up to the assault.

Through it all, the United States, for all intents and purposes, has been silent.

Obama was first elected as an anti-war president. After years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, the sentiment in the United States was opposed to fruitless, endless foreign entanglements in places where victory isn’t easily defined. But it’s not at all difficult to draw a line from the Obama policy that led to a premature troop withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, and showed just how inept and ineffectual this administration was going to be when it came to war fighting, to the seemingly failed Arab Spring revolution in Syria and the rise of Islamic State in that region.

That’s not to suggest that the United States revive its role as the world’s policeman — a role that led to the failures in Iraq and Afghanistan — but to say that America, as the most powerful military force on the planet, has an obligation to help the oppressed and to save lives where we can. Just the threat of unleashing that military force should be enough to sway most dictators. And if that threat didn’t work, flying a few drones over Assad’s house in Damascus might make an even greater impression.