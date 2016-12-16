Around Town — 12-16-16

SATURDAY

Christmas Crawl

Downtown Lincolnton will host a Christmas Crawl from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Nutcracker Ballet will be held at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 W Main St. in Lincolnton. Retail Christmas specials, sales, Christmas carolers, Santa’s house, carriage rides, and refreshments will be avaiable.

Breakfast

Augustana Lutheran Church, located off of Hwy. 70 SE, 1523 16th Street SE in Hickory will host a free community Christmas home-style breakfast with Thrivent Financial from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. No reservations required. Augustana will hold an Advent service at 6 p.m. For more information go to augustanalcms.360unite.com.

Concert and dinner

The Widowed Group of the Greater Gaston area will host a dinner and dance at the Gaston County Citizen’s Resource Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryille Hwy. in Dallas. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:15. Admission is $10. Entertaininment will be provided by “Delmonicos” from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. For more information please call (704) 865-5663 or (704) 517-5273.

Santa ride

Alexis Fire Department is hosting their annual Santa ride from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Blood drive

Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 1603 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.