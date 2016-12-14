Six men arrested in child predator sting

Staff report

Six men have been arrested in connection with a child sex predator sting conducted by the Lincolnton Police Department.

Officers said the operation, which led to arrests in November and December, “targeted offenders who communicated with undercover detectives posing as underage girls and boys on various social media sites,” according to a press release from police. Officers said the men arranged to meet what they thought were children for sex and then appeared at the prearranged location.

Scott Philip Brule, 49, of 7539 Natalie Commons Drive in Denver, Roger Wayne Collins, 53, of 1128 Williams Road in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Caleb Leslie Disorda, 28, of 5139 Elmwood Court in Vale, Christopher William Lowe, 42, of 2211 Lake Vista Drive in Stanley, James Silas Ritter, III, 47, of 5205 Creft Circle in Indian Trail and John Dixon Woods, 51, of 185 Sandlewood Lane in China Grove were each charged with soliciting a minor by a computer for unlawful sexual activity and appearing to meet the child. Brule and Woods were each also charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor.

Woods and Collins each received a $50,000 secured bond. Brule’s bond was set at $20,000. Disorda received a $30,000 secured bond. Lowe’s bond was set at $80,000 secured. Ritter received a $70,000 secured bond.

Officers said 21 men have been arrested in online predator stings in 2016 and that more than 40 suspects have been arrested since officers began conducting online operations. Officers said only one suspect has been found not guilty in court and that all of the other offenders have either pleaded guilty to the charges or were found guilty in jury trials.

Officers said the offenders have typically received probationary sentences upon pleading guilty to the charges and are required to register as sex offenders. Those who have gone to trial have received prison sentences.

“These operations are very important to the Lincolnton Police Department in that they are proactive trying to locate a predator before abuse happens to an actual child,” Lt. Jason Munday said in a press release. “Additionally, once the offender is found guilty of the offenses, he must then become a registered sex offender which, should hopefully limit the offender’s contact with children … The goal of these operations is to protect our children. This type of proactive approach will hopefully make some potential offenders think twice about setting up arrangements to meet a child. If these operations prevent one child from being abused then it is successful.”

Image courtesy of LPD