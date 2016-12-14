Seeking ways to avoid police-involved shootings

The Charlotte police officer who shot Keith Lamont Scott was exonerated last week. And while there was some dissatisfaction with Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray’s report, there was no rioting, no violent reaction, not even peaceful protest marches.

The finding was accepted, albeit grudgingly by some critics of the way the police use deadly force.

Murray did his job well and thoroughly. He had the State Bureau of Investigation take over the probe of the Sept. 20 fatal shooting that touched off two nights of rioting and nearly a week of demonstrations in Charlotte streets. The SBI put nearly a quarter of its investigators on the case, running down every lead. When the reports were done, Murray ran the evidence by 15 veteran prosecutors in his office. Two were African-American and one a Latino. All agreed there was insufficient evidence to charge the police officer who fired four shots at Scott – who, it turned out, was armed and appears to have drawn his handgun. Scott was a convicted felon with a history of psychological disorders and anger-management problems. As a felon, he was legally barred from carrying a gun.

The evidence overwhelmingly supports the police officer’s actions. He had reason to fear that Scott would shoot at him or one of the other officers on the scene.

But that won’t likely change the belief of many African Americans that the police are more likely to shoot quickly at them than they are at white suspects. Nor does the fact that officer who shot Scott was also black.

And although there will be no criminal charges – the shooting was indisputably legal – there’s plenty of room for serious discussion of police policies in situations like this. Was shooting really the only course? Was there a nonlethal option? Could the officers have taken cover and tried to talk Scott down and get him to drop his gun and surrender? Some of those alternatives were often used in the past, but 21st century police policy appears to dictate immediate deadly force when a suspect is holding a gun.

A group whose relatives were killed by police in Charlotte has asked the City Council there for tougher civilian oversight of officer-involved shootings. The city has had a Citizens Review Board for nearly 20 years, but it lacks the power to compel witnesses to testify. The council is considering giving it subpoena power.

Certainly a call for greater transparency in these shooting investigations has merit. And so does a discussion, in every community, of police policy about the use of deadly force. We hope Keith Lamont Scott’s death will lead to those results.

