SD-7 names all-conference football team

Staff report

The Southern District-7 2A conference has announced its all-conference team for the 2016 season.

Conference co-champions Lincolnton and West Caldwell led the way with nine players each on the all-conference squad. East Lincoln and Maiden followed with seven each, and West Lincoln placed five players on the all SD-7 team.

Record-setting wide receiver Sage Surratt led the nine selections for the Wolves. The senior broke five state records this season, including career receptions, career receiving yards, career touchdown receptions, single-season receptions and single-season receiving yards.

Junior quarterback Cordel Littlejohn, also an all-conference performer, threw for a school record 3,655 yards and 50 touchdowns, while throwing only seven interceptions.

Xavier McClain, an all SD-7 running back, ran for 2,189 yards and 29 touchdowns for Lincolnton. The senior was just 97 yards shy of the single-season county rushing record of 2,286 yards set last season by Lincolnton’s Tarus Dameron.

Senior Langdon Givens caught 50 passes for the Wolves, for 1,017 yards and 18 touchdowns. The wide receiver was also a member of the all-conference team.

East Lincoln’s Trevor Childers, last year’s Defensive Player of the Year, led seven Mustangs on the all SD-7 squad. In addition to being one of the leading tacklers on the team, Childers ran for 1,003 yards and 18 touchdowns for the offense.

Cameron Dollar, another two-way player for East Lincoln, was also named to the team. Dollar caught 55 passes from his wide receiver position for 1,216 yards and 14 touchdowns, including a state-record 7 touchdown receptions against Christ the King School of Huntersville.

Senior quarterback Dallas Bridges led five West Lincoln Rebels on the SD-7 team. Bridges ran for 718 yards and 12 touchdowns, while throwing for 539 yards and four scores in West Lincoln’s run-oriented offense.

Julian Brown, also a senior, was named to the all-conference team. Brown was one of the top defensive performers for the Rebels from his linebacker position.

Maiden’s Caleb Farley was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. The senior quarterback ran for 2,574 yards and 37 touchdowns, while throwing for another 1,776 yards and 21 more score. The 2,574 rushing yards was a Maiden High School single-season record. Farley had a 354 yard rushing game against Bandys, which was another school record. Last week, he signed with Virginia Tech.

Titus Tucker of West Caldwell was named the SD-7 Defensive player of the Year. The senior defensive back helped lead his team to a share of the conference championship. Tucker was also the quarterback of the Warriors.

East Lincoln’s Cameron Dollar was named the conference’s Specialist of the Year, and the Coach of the Year award went to Chip English of West Caldwell.

A full list of the Southern District-7 all-conference team is listed below.

Bandys: Ryan Day, Andrew Mosteller, Justin Wambold. Bunker Hill: Cameron Barkley, Corey Knighton, Seth Miller.

East Lincoln: Trevor Childers, Nate Cureton, Cameron Dollar, Ryan Matz, Jonathon Parks, Devon Rigdon, Dalton Salerno.

Lincolnton: Johnny Araya, Skylar Evans, Parker Gaines, Langdon Givens, Noah Keener, Cordel Littlejohn, Xavier Littlejohn, Xavier McClain, Sage Surratt.

Maiden: Brian Barnett, Caleb Farley, Tylier Farley, Xzavion Huff, Logan Long, Hunter Moore, Ty Williams.

Newton-Conover: Shamar Baker, Brandon Huffman, John Meeseree, Jaheim Mullen, Tylor Stinson.

West Caldwell: Elijah Brooks, Jeremy Boyce, Tykise Davidson, Jordan Hall, Isaiah Helms, Jadakiss Hendrix, Bishop Kidd, Dalton Stepps, Titus Tucker.

West Lincoln: Dallas Bridges, Julian Brown, Nathan Hull, C.J. Miller, Dawson Warlick.

Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Farley – Maiden

Defensive Player of the Year: Titus Tucker- West Caldwell

Specialist of the Year: Cameron Dollar – East Lincoln

Coach of the Year: Chip English – West Caldwell