This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Basketball
East Lincoln at North Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Swimming
West Lincoln, North Lincoln, Lake Norman at Stowe-Belmont YMCA 3 p.m.
Basketball
West Lincoln at Cherryville 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Basketball
Lincolnton at East Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at Alexander Central 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson 7 p.m.
Wrestling
North Lincoln at Alexander Central 6:30 p.m.
