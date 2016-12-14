Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Basketball

East Lincoln at North Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Swimming

West Lincoln, North Lincoln, Lake Norman at Stowe-Belmont YMCA  3 p.m.

 

Basketball

West Lincoln at Cherryville  6:30 p.m.

 

 

Friday, Dec. 16

Basketball

Lincolnton at East Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at Alexander Central  6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson  7 p.m.

 

Wrestling

North Lincoln at Alexander Central  6:30 p.m.

