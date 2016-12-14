Obituaries — 12-14-16

Nancy Kay Sain Beam

Nancy Kay Sain Beam, age 74, of Cat Square Road in Vale, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2016, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Tommy Lineberger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. today, December 14, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Nancy was born August 12, 1942, in Lincoln County, to the late Ernest Zero and Kate Warlick Sain. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Max Lee Beam, and a son, Gary Lee Beam. Nancy worked as a teacher for the Lincoln County School System.

Nancy was a beloved wife and a devoted mother. She took great joy in her relationship with her sons and her time with her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener with a talent for making all things grow into displays of great beauty. Above all, she was a child of the Risen King and lived a life of great faith in her Savior.

She is survived by a son, Matthew E. Beam, and wife Katherine, of Charleston, S.C.; one brother, Sonny L. Sain of Charlotte; two sisters, Barbara S. Houser and Katherine S. DiBernardo, both of Vale; seven grandchildren, Joshua, David, Josiah, Seth, and Annabeth Beam, and Brittany and Justin Beam; and daughter-in-law, Andrae Beam of Vale.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 7, Vale, NC 28168.

Pearl Daisy Gladden Houser

Pearl Daisy Gladden Houser, age 85, of Cat Square Road in Lincolnton, died on Monday, December 12, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Zion cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on today, December 14, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Houser was born May 11, 1931, in Cleveland County, to the late John Paris and Maudie Engle Gladden. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Houser. She worked as a sales clerk at B.C. Moore’s.

She is survived by a daughter, Joy Ioan, and husband Robert, of Vale; a son, Patrick Houser and Dana of Lincolnton; a sister, Fushia Heavner of Arden; and two grandchildren, Christopher Ioan, and wife Kelli, and Victoria Ioan and Trevor.

Memorials may be made to the Lincolnton Relay for Life or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.

Jack Anderson Byers

Jack Anderson Byers, age 72, of Car Farm Road in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, December 11, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today, December 14, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Byers was born April 17, 1944, in Lincoln County, to the late Clyde Anderson and Mary Ellen Ledford Byers. He worked as a carpenter.

He is survived by three brothers, James Lee Byers, Paul Franklin Byers, and Timmie Louis Byers, all of Lincolnton; three sisters, Catherine Elizabeth Turner of Caser, and Lillie Irene Byers Martin and Donna Kay Thornburg, both of Lincolnton.

Memorials may be made to Redeemed Baptist Church, 1525 Riverview Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Jorge Hubert Starkey

Jorge Hubert Starkey, 62, of Iron Station died on December 10, 2016.

Service will be private.

David Edward Wood Sr.

David Edward Wood Sr., 79, of Hickory died on December 11, 2016.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. on December 18, 2016 at Plateau United Methodist Church in Vale. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church.

Barbara Virginia Abernethy

Barbara Virginia Abernethy, 90, of Stanley died on December 12, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on today, in the Iron Station Cemetery.

Johnny Lee Cauthen

Johnny Lee Cauthen, 50, of Morganton died on December 12, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 15, 2016 in the Covenant Center at J. Iverson Riddle Development Center. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden.

Jacob Ray Sanders

Jacob Ray Sanders, 33, of Lincolnton died on December 9, 2016.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on December 14, 2016 at E.F. Drum Funeral Home in Lincolnton.

James ‘Jim’ Daniel McRee

Commander James “Jim” Daniel McRee, “Capt’n Jim” – United States Navy (Ret.), of died on December 9, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on December 16, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Reformed Church in Maiden. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends following the service.

