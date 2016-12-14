‘The Nutcracker’ coming to Citizens Center

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

It takes a village to stage a production as epic as “The Nutcracker” and, for the past 10 years, area dance studios and the Lincoln Cultural Center (LCC) have been doing just that.

“The Nutcracker” requires approximately 65 dancers, six choreographers, three seamstresses, 15 backstage crew, 25 show day volunteers, three backdrops, 24 set pieces, 62 handheld props, 103 costumes, 92 headpieces, 12 pounds of “snow” and 21 musical tracks, according to Star Struck Dance Studio owner Kelley McManus-Barker.

The ballet will be held this year at the James W. Warren Citizens Center in downtown Lincolnton on Saturday, with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This year, while unpacking the costumes, Barker discovered all of the mouse costumes had mold on them and needed to be replaced. One of the “dance moms,” Robin Bryant, stepped up and offered make new costumes. But she’s not doing it alone, several of the other dance moms are helping her out.

“When you have a child that is dancing in a production it becomes a family – a dance family,” she said. “We all do what we have to.”

This year there will be other new costumes – the Snow Queen, the Ballerina and the Jester Doll costumes will be new because of a grant from the Grass Roots grant program of the North Carolina Arts Council, awarded by the Arts Council of Lincoln County.

“It will help pay for a professional sound tech, back drops and costumes,” Lincoln Cultural Center executive director Cathy Davis said. “This will aid in the profitability of the production. We are very grateful for the award and the Arts Council.”

Mother Ginger’s costume is very time-consuming and complex to assemble every year. Mother Ginger appears in the second act and a man often plays the role because the costume requires a very large and heavy dress. Ten to 12 little bonbons, usually played by the youngest dancers in the ballet, hide under Mother Ginger’s skirts and when the dance begins she raises her skirts and the bonbons come out and go back under when the dance is over.

“The costume is basically a giant hoop skirt that fits around the person’s waist and then drops all the way down to the floor,” Barker said. “The performer stands on rigging that’s about five feet tall and on wheels, so Mother Ginger is about 10 feet tall and gets wheeled out on the stage.”

“The Nutcracker” tells the story of Clara, who receives the Nutcracker from her grandfather on Christmas Eve. Clara’s brother, Fritz, gets jealous of Clara’s gift, takes the Nutcracker from her and damages it. Clara falls asleep while keeping watch over her broken toy. As she sleeps, the Nutcracker and other toys come to life and Clara goes on a magical journey.

“’The Nutcracker’ is not just about the dancing which is what gets all the attention because it’s a ballet,” Barker said. “It’s telling a story so the costuming and acting is an important part of telling the story so the roles come to life. That’s just as important as the technical part of the dancing.”

To date, the dancers and chorographers have approximately 60 hours of rehearsal in, with another 15 hours scheduled before the performance.

“There’s a lot that goes into putting this on and it’s all volunteer,” Barker said. “This is the largest fundraiser that the Cultural Center does every year so none of us are paid. It’s a way for us to give the kids an opportunity to participate and enables the Cultural Center to make enough money so it continues to be worthwhile for them to fund it. It’s not something that any single dance studio could afford to put on.”

“The Nutcracker” is seen by many as a harbinger of the Christmas holiday, with performances being danced all over the country by companies big and small.

“For me, it’s about giving and sharing,” Barker said. “We have the opportunity to give back to our community with this performance and share our talents. I think we’ve all learned over the years that the show is bigger than any one person. It’s dancers, teachers, parents and volunteers who would normally never work together coming together to produce this show. The show itself is magical. It’s about believing in magic of Christmas.”

Tea with Clara is at 11 a.m., also on the Dec. 17 at the Citizens Center. Advance tickets available at the Lincoln Cultural Center. Adults tickets are $10, seniors and students are $8.

