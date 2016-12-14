Mustangs roll over Bandys

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

You might have thought that the Mustangs would be a little tentative at the beginning of Tuesday night’s Southern District-7 2A opener with Bandys. After all, they had five sophomores in their starting lineup.

But the East Lincoln boys opened the game looking like a veteran team, opening up a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter on 9 of 15 shooting, including 4 three-pointers.

And the Mustangs first half onslaught continued into the second quarter, as East Lincoln opened up a commanding 42-18 lead by the halftime break.

The Mustang defense held Bandys to just seven of 24 shooting in the opening half.

East Lincoln’s Coleson Leach lead all scorers with 21 points. Leach made good on all six of his free throw attempts.

Allden Horne, a sophomore, added 16 points, including ten which came in the opening quarter. Horne knocked down a pair of three-pointers in that period.

Sidney Dollar was also in double figures with 12 points, and Alec Burleson came off the bench and buried 3 three-pointers of his own in the fourth quarter, finishing with eleven points.

East Lincoln shot 46 percent from the field for the game, while holding the Trojans to just 33 percent shooting.

The Mustangs knocked down nine three-pointers in the game. Bandys was scoreless from behind the arc.

The Trojans were led by Charlie Styborski, who finished with 10 points. Bandys falls to 2-5 overall, and 0-1 in conference play.

East Lincoln will travel to rival North Lincoln tonight, and host another rival, Lincolnton, on Friday. The Trojans will host West Caldwell on Friday.

Bandys 8 10 9 12 – 39

East Lincoln 22 20 9 27 – 78

Bandys: Charlie Styborski 10, Wambold 5, Maxwell 5, Kiser 3, Gwyn 4, Smith 4, Culliver 2, Thompson 2, Hayes 1, Gentle 1. East Lincoln: Coleson Leach 21, Allden Horne 16, Sidney Dolar 12, Alec Burleson 11, Zirkle 6, Bean 5, DeMattia 5, Matz 2.

Girls: East Lincoln 56, Bandys 50

The Lady Mustangs won a thriller Tuesday night with a 56-50 comeback win over Bandys in the Southern District-7 2A opener for both teams.

Trailing 20-6 after one quarter of play, East Lincoln closed the gap to eight points by the end of the half at 30-22. And while the Lady Mustangs didn’t gain much ground in the third period,

they kept the Lady Trojans within striking distance.

East Lincoln opened the fourth quarter with a 9-4 run, to trim the lead to 46-44 with 3:18 to play, then tied the game at 48 all on a bucket by Kendall White.

After Bandys retook the lead at 50-48 on a bucket by Abbi Gwyn, Brianna Tadlock’s three-pointer with 1:05 to play gave the Lady Mustangs their first lead of the second half.

Eboni Tinsley knocked down some key free throws down the stretch, and East Lincoln held on for a 56-50 SD-7 victory.

Tadlock led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Tinsley finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists. Destiny Johnson also scored in double figures with 11.

Kasey Medlin (15), Gwyn (14) and Kendyl Medlin (10) all scored in double figures to lead Bandys.

With the win, East Lincoln improves to 3-1 on the season, 1-0 in conference play. The Lady Trojans fall to 1-6, 0-1.

The Lady Mustangs will travel to North Lincoln tonight, and play host to Lincolnton on Friday. Bandys will host West Caldwell this Friday.

Bandys 20 10 12 8 – 50

East Lincoln 6 16 13 21 – 56

Bandys: Kasey Medlin 15, Abbi Gwyn 14, Kendyl Medlin 10, M. Deal 7, C. McCall 4

East Lincoln: Brianna Tadlock 16, Eboni Tinsley 14, Destiny Johnson 11, K. White 9,

C. McLain 6.

Images courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the L and Tonya Holmes / Special to the LT