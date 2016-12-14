Man charged with truck theft

Staff report

A Lincoln County man wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle from an automotive repair business on Highway 150 East on Friday was arrested by Iredell County deputies early Saturday morning.

Lance Vaughn Alton, 19, of Panoramic Lane in Denver, was charged in the theft of a truck that had been left at the business for repair. The vehicle was recovered when Iredell County deputies were dispatched to a call south of Troutman where multiple vehicles were broken into. A deputy saw the pickup truck matching the description of a vehicle in the area of the crime scene and attempted to stop the truck.

Alton pulled into a wooded area and fled on foot, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. He was identified by a passenger in the truck. Alton was located and taken into custody. Alton is facing a Lincoln County charge of felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was arrested on several charges in Iredell County.

Alton has a prior Iredell County conviction in 2015 for felony speeding to elude arrest causing death, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO