LCAS inches closer to ‘no-kill’ designation

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Animal Services continues to inch closer to its goal of operating a “no-kill” animal shelter.

The “no-kill” designation requires that a shelter routinely maintain a live-release rate of at least 90 percent. The Lincoln County Animal Shelter has posted a live-release rate of at least 80 percent in three of the four months since Hannah Beaver took over as director of animal services in August.

“We, as an organization and as a community, still have a lot of hard work left to do, but as long as we’re all working together we’ll continue to make progress,” Beaver said. “It’s not about what I’m doing because there isn’t one individual who can achieve this goal, it’s an absolute group effort. That’s exactly how we plan to approach our benchmarks moving forward.”

A shelter’s live-release rate is calculated based upon the total disposition of animals within a given month. The statistic measures the number of animals that are either reclaimed, adopted or transferred versus those that are euthanized for behavioral or medical reasons and those that escape or die while in shelter custody. Beaver has taken the initiative to compile monthly reports and post them on the Lincoln County website in an effort to maintain a level of transparency.

“We’re excited to keep working on all of our goals,” Beaver said. “We really want to be transparent and accurate with the compilation and distribution of our shelter statistics. We want to do the best job that we can with the resources that we’ve been given and we expect a trend of continued improvement from ourselves. There will absolutely be challenges moving forward, but we’re looking forward to working with our partners in the community and the new board of commissioners. We know where we can take this and we’re excited to get there.”

Newly elected commissioners Anita McCall and Rich Permenter vowed to work toward a “no-kill” shelter while on the campaign trail this year. Both have doubled down on that promise now that they are in a position of influence.

“We’ve got some goals that we need to set and adhere to and we’ve got to set some dates to accomplish those goals. I ran on this platform and I intend to be the commissioner who leads this crusade,” McCall said.

“Achieving and sustaining our status as a ‘no-kill’ shelter is something that is going to require more effort than I had initially expected,” Permenter said. “However, Hannah is fully committed to achieving these goals and I, as a commissioner, believe that I can persuade and apply steady influence on the board to help her accomplish this mission. This is a quality of life issue that could affect future economic development in terms of what companies are looking for when considering Lincoln County. Most of all, it’s a simple, common sense of decency.”

Beaver hit the ground running in August, coordinating an open house and several other events in an effort to build a relationship with the citizens of Lincoln County. She has also implemented a number of new medical policies and procedures, which she hopes will help improve the shelter’s live-release rate.

Her current focus has shifted toward providing the shelter animals with a home for the holidays. LCAS is currently offering half-price adoptions for animals that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days. The “Home for the Holidays” promotion will run through Dec. 22.

Beaver also has an eye toward the future and is working with the Humane Society of Lincoln County to set up spay and neuter clinics in the coming months.

“Obviously, in the summer months our population spikes,” Beaver said. “The idea is to set up these spay and neuter clinics early in the year to prevent up to two or three litters per animal during the next year. That’s where we’re focusing a lot of our attention at the moment. We have to make sure that we’re helping ourselves out on the front end, trying to reduce that population because it’s going to be critical for our success next year.”

Those interested in adopting or fostering a shelter animal can do so by contacting LCAS at (704) 736-4125 or visiting the shelter, located at 650 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton. Shelter statistics can be found on www.lincolncounty.org under the animal services tab.

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman