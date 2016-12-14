Criminal Charges — 12-14-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Derrick Raymond Tetreault, 23, of 2393 Hickory Ridge Ct. in Denver was charged Dec. 7 with one count of communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Robert William Church, Jr., 33, of 420 N. Main Ave. in Maiden was charged Dec. 7 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Hubert Jeffery Manley, Jr., 32, of 5158 Amity Ln. in Iron Station was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Karri Marie Schober, 35, of 609 S. Edwards St. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Juan Carlos Soto, 50, of 2479 Long Neck Dr. in Iron Station was charged Dec. 8 with one count of misuse of 911 emergency telephone systems. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Daniel Brandon Houser, 28, of 110 S. Pink St. in Cherryville was charged Dec. 8 with one count of intimidating or interfering with witnesses and three counts of probation violation. A $5,000 secure bond was set.
- Edgar Yair Perez, 21, of 1330 Highland Bluff Ct. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear.
- Diana Kriss, 25, of 1363 Oakrook Ln. in Denver was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear.
- Joseph Warren Adkins, 28, of 1389 Northgate Ct. in Denver was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear. A $9,000 secured bond was set.
- Jonathan Craig Smith, Jr., 31, of 306 Old Lowesville Rd. in Stanley was charged Dec. 8 with one count of probation violation and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Justin Lee Allen, 32, of 114 J K Drive in Bessemer City was charged Dec. 8 with one count each of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Eric Shawn Green, 35, of 204 Proctor St. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 8 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $320 cash bond was set.
- Jiovany Isaac Laguna, 22, of 2212 Belmar Ln. in Newton was charged on Dec. 9 with one count each of impaired driving, resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer, contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents, possession of control substance schedule VI, open container-prohibited, and fleeing or eluding arrest with motor vehicle. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
- Joey Steven Clippard, 35, of 3316 Loop Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 9 with one count of larceny of motor vehicle. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Betsy Schoenberg Badeaux, 59, of 681 Hallman Farm Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 9 with three counts of failure to appear. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Jason Stephen Kittle, 38, of 1324 Childers Rd. in Mt. View was charged on Dec. 9 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, and parole violation. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Vicki Nicole Hamby, 28, of 4643 Edwards Rd. in Claremont was charged on Dec. 9 with one count of driving while license revoked.
- William Dean Littrell III, 39, of 5719 Country Ln. in Stanley was charged on Dec. 9 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $1,500 cash bond was set.
- Megan Serene Masoud, 27, of 104 Woodcliff Dr. in Morganton was charged on Dec. 9 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. A $1,000 bond was set.
- James Earl Johnson Jr., 38, of 414 Victory Grove Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 9 with one count each of possession of control substance on penal institution, possession of control substance schedule IV and two counts of possession of control substance schedule II. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Thomas Andrew Parker, 39, of 1755 Ed Craig Rd. in Vale was charged on Dec. 9 with two counts of failure to appear. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Donnis Eugene Norris, 55, of 5329 E Hwy 27 in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 9 with one count each of assault on female, communicating threats, false imprisonment common law, and interfering with emergency communication.
- Ashley Nicole Bingham, 22, of 1 Claude Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 9 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray and communicating threats.
- David Lee Minyard, 37, of 5819 Mundy Rd. in Denver was charged on Dec. 10 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Thomas Vincent Dimartino, 69, of 7114 Pine Ridge Dr. in Denver was charged on Dec. 10 with one count of communicating threats.
- Liam Thomas Dunn, 20, of 19217 Coachmans Trace in Cornelius was charged on Dec. 10 with one count of conspiracy. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- David Gerena, 38, of 8725 Creek Trail Ln. in Cornelius was charged on Dec. 10 with one count of embezzlement by virtue of office or employment and three counts of larceny by servants and other employees. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Alvin Jack Johnson, 37, of 2473 Sun Valley Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 10 with one count of failure to comply. A $587.50 cash bond was set.
- Dalton Riley Reynolds, 23, of 498 Old Lincolnton Crouse in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 10 with one count each of left of center and driving while impaired. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Daffney Crystal Nicholson, 31, of 202 Archie St. in Gastonia was charged on Dec. 10 with one count of probation violation. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Cheryle Lynn Klein-Sigmon, 58, of 1482 John Chapman Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 10 with five counts each of obtaining property by false pretenses, credit card fraud, and one count of financial identity fraud.
- Kylie Renee Lewis, 23, of 194 Car Farm Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 10 with one count of failure to comply. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Robert Jason Sronce, 37, of 162 Shell St. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 10 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $400 cash bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login