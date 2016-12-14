Brackett appointed to District Court seat

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Justin Brackett, a Republican attorney from Kings Mountain, has been appointed by Gov. Pat McCrory to a newly created District Court judge seat that covers Cleveland County and Lincoln County. Brackett was defeated in November in a race for the District Court seat currently held by Meredith Shuford.

He was sworn into office on Tuesday morning in Raleigh.

“Well, first of all, I’m very thankful and very appreciative of Gov. McCrory and his staff for having the faith and confidence in my ability to serve the people of Cleveland and Lincoln counties,” Brackett said. “I’m excited to serve and I’m ready to take my seat and do the best that I can to be a fair, open-minded judge. I’m looking forward to working to gain the respect of all of the attorneys in the community while serving the interests of the community as a whole.”

Brackett was narrowly defeated on Election Day in his bid to unseat Shuford from her spot on the bench in District 27-B. Shuford was re-elected by fewer than 700 votes thanks in large part to her advantage in Lincoln County. Brackett received more votes in Cleveland County.

Brackett passed the bar exam in 2012 and has been working since then in the law firm of Tim Moore, the speaker in the North Carolina House of Representatives. He has experience representing clients in criminal, civil, domestic and personal injury cases. He also provided legal advice to the Cleveland County Water Board of Commissioners as part of his duties with Moore’s firm.

“Justin is a great attorney,” Moore said. “It has been a pleasure to have him in my office for almost five years now and before he became an attorney he actually worked here at the legislature. I have the utmost confidence in his abilities, integrity and work ethic and I know that he will be a fantastic District Court judge.”

On the campaign trail, Brackett received endorsements from state Rep. Jason Saine, state Sen. David Curtis and Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter.

“Folks can expect me to be a judge who is fair, open-minded and who applies the law as it is written,” Brackett said. “I’m serious about being tough on career criminals when the situation merits such action. I’ve had experience in every type of case that will come before a District Court judge and I’ve practiced in every one of the courtrooms that I could potentially be presiding over. I’m ready to jump in there and bring new life to the bench and be a voice for the next generation of judges.”

