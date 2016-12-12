Santa Express visits Battleground Elementary

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Santa Express, made possible by Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, visited Battleground Elementary School in Lincolnton on Friday delivering bags of fresh apples, school supplies, socks and hygiene items for the students. Each student received an entire bag of apples to take home for the weekend and the rest of the supplies will be doled out as needed throughout the year.

This is the second year that Second Harvest partnered with Wal-Mart to provide these gifts to more than 15,000 high need elementary students in 15 different counties. Battleground, with students on 100-percent free lunch due to high poverty levels, was the only school in Lincoln County that received these donations.

“I was excited to receive the news that Second Harvest was going to deliver the fresh fruit and supplies to us at Battleground,” principal Tracy Eley said, as she helped stack the crates of apples in the hallway to be distributed to the students. “It’s particularly nice that they came on Friday so the students can take the apples home and share them with their families.”

As part of the collaboration between Wal-Mart and Second Harvest, Wal-Mart gave the food bank an additional $110,000 to help pay for coolers and freezers so that it could accept, store and distribute more fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy and meat to families in need. Often these families don’t have extra money to pay for fresh fruits and vegetables when grocery shopping and often have to settle for less expensive options like canned ones, according to Second Harvest.

From Dec. 5-16, Wal-Mart and Second Harvest will work together on Santa Express to deliver items to elementary schools in the following counties in North and South Carolina – Anson, Burke, Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Union in North Carolina and Cherokee, Lancaster and York in South Carolina, according to a press release.

