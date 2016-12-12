Runyon, Hooks honored by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized two law enforcement officers for their achievements over the past year.

Detective Frank Runyon and Detention Officer Robert Hooks, Jr. were honored for performance which exceeded that “which is required by the officer’s normal assignment,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a credit to their work ethic, loyalty and dedication to their profession,” Sheriff David Carpenter said. “Both of these officers exhibit those traits on a daily basis. They’re very dedicated employees who work well with all the members of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Runyon, a criminal investigator, received the sixth annual Sergeant John H. Howell, II Memorial Deputy Sheriff of the Year award. He began his career at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 as a full-time civil officer before being promoted to detective in 2013.

Among his many accomplishments in the past year, Runyon coordinated a fundraiser in honor of slain Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen, who lost his life in the line of duty in September. The fundraiser generated approximately $20,000 through the sale of t-shirts and raffle tickets, which has been donated directly to Brackeen’s wife and daughter.

“To be recognized with this award by my peers, it’s truly an honor,” Runyon said. “I was just glad to be in the situation where, with help from several local businesses, we had the opportunity to make a difference and help (Brackeen’s) family during their time of need. It wasn’t me, it was truly a group effort between local businesses, citizens and fellow officers who came together to rally around a fallen officer.”

The Sergeant John H. Howell, II Memorial award has been handed out annually since 2011 to honor the life of Howell, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 26, 1973.

The sixth annual First Sergeant Thomas R. Taylor Detention Officer of the Year award was presented to Hooks, a five-year veteran of the Lincoln County Detention Center. The award was created in 2011 to honor the life of Taylor who died while on duty on Dec. 30, 2003.

Hooks made an impression on Thanksgiving while working as an intake officer when he came upon an unresponsive inmate in a holding cell. He immediately began administering CPR on the inmate until Lincoln County EMS arrived on the scene.

“Officer Hooks is always smiling and he has a real upbeat attitude,” Carpenter said. “Sometimes we deal with some of the worst offenders, yet he always brings a positive attitude each and every day. A lot of times he’s able to take bad situations and turn them around when dealing with these people who come through the jail. He’s always willing to step in whenever he’s needed. He acted quickly and responsibly on Thanksgiving, utilizing his training, and it speaks highly of his character that he wanted help in that situation.”

Runyon and Hooks will be honored with permanent plaques, which will be displayed in the lobby of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office next to those of the past winners of the award.