Roundup

Friday

Basketball

Boys:

Lincoln Charter 86, Highland Tech 35

The Eagles built a commanding 58-13 lead by the end of the first half against Highland Tech, then cruised to a 86-35 Southern Piedmont 1A conference win. Kody Shubert (18), Jackson Gabriel (16), Jehlon Johnson (11) and Zeke Mayfield (10) all scored in double figures as Lincoln Charter improved to 8-0 on the season, 4-0 in conference play. The Eagles will host Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.

Highland Tech 7 6 12 10 – 35

Lincoln Charter 32 26 20 8 – 86

LC: Kody Shubert 18, Jackson Gabriel 16, Jehlon Johnson 11 and Zeke Mayfield 10, Holm 9, Knox 7, Davis 6, Clarke 5, England 4.

East Gaston 52, West Lincoln 43

East Gaston 9 19 17 7 – 52

West Lincoln 10 19 7 7 – 43

EG: Tyrone Brown 15, Caleb Bridgewater 12, Ritch 9, S. Brown 5, Gomez 4, Grice 3, Legrand 2. WL: Kabian McClendon 21, Dallas Bridges 13, Franklin 5, Willis 2, Brooks 2.

Girls:

Lincoln Charter 54, Highland Tech 46

Jasmyne Campbell led all scorers with 19 points as the Lady Eagles improved to 4-2, 3-1 in the Southern Piedmont 1A.

Highland Tech 7 11 14 14 – 46

Lincoln Charter 3 19 17 15 – 54

LC: Jasmyne Campbell 19, Hannah Hansley 14, Katie Baich 10, Snider 6, Fields 5.

East Gaston 52, West Lincoln 29

East Gaston 17 13 11 11 – 52

West Lincoln 9 3 11 6 – 29

EG: Robinson 16, Ross 12, Craig 9, Smith 7, Bowman 3, Hall 2, Booker 2, Ervin 1. WL: Kinsley Gilmore 14, Elmore 7, Goins 4, Grant 2, Simmons 2.