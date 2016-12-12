Obituaries — 12-12-16

Lena Cagle Helms

Mrs. Lena Cagle Helms, age 82, of 784 Bethel Church Road in Lincolnton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, December 10, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jim Holt and Brother Tom Nussbaum officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this evening, December 12, 2016 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Helms was born March 29, 1934, in Stanly County, to the late Jonah and Georgia Hinson Cagle. She was retired from textiles.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Edward Helms, Sr., of the home; two sons, Joe “Ed” Helms, Jr. and wife Sharron of Lincolnton, William “Conley” Helms and wife Hattie of Lincolnton; two daughters, Susan H. Bivens and husband Richard of Lincolnton, Sandra Chatman and husband Steve of Lincolnton; seven grandchildren, Joe E. Helms, III, Lori Stamey, Dana Mull, Daniel Ingle, Donald Ingle, Amy Stitzel, Karen McConnell and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Helms family.

Kathleen Bright Foster

Kathleen Bright Foster, 83, of Morganton passed away Thursday, December 8, 2016. Born in Gaffney, S.C. on March 31, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Baxter Gilbert Bright and Mae Sue Smith Bright. Kathleen was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. She loved people and enjoyed sewing and dancing.

Mrs. Foster is survived by three children, Kathy Causby Hussey and husband, Herb, Carol Foster Buchanan and husband, Bobby Rhodes, and Vince Foster and wife, Shannon; five grandchildren, Jimmy Ray Causby, Shannon Foster, Bobby Ray Foster, Jamie Buchanan, and Breanna Foster Carpenter; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jimmy Bright; and two sisters, Faye Schronce and Linda Bright.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Foster; a son, Bobby Foster; two sisters, Elsie Crane and Joyce Ann Walker; and two brothers, Leonard and Charles Bright.

The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Mt. Home Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial followed at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Home Baptist Church Building Fund, 2272 Mt. Home Church Road, Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center in Morganton served the Foster family.

Celestine Avis Poole Alexander

Celestine Avis Poole Alexander, age 94, of E. Highway 150 in Maiden, died on Friday, December 9, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2016, at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Harris officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Alexander was born August 24, 1922, to the late Charlie and Lula Burke Poole. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Forest E. Alexander; three brothers; and one sister. She worked in textiles.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Gary Alexander of Lowesville, Randy Alexander, and wife Debbie, of Denver, and Ronnie Alexander, and wife Grace, of Concord; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Alexander family.

Sidney ‘Bruce’ Council

Sidney “Bruce” Council, 66, of Newton died December 2, 2016.

A memorial service was held December 11, 2016 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Maiden. The family received friends following the service.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover served the Council family.

Kathryn Sue Helms Crumpton

Kathryn Sue Helms Crumpton, 80, formerly of Cherryville died December 9, 2016.

A graveside service will be held today at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Fallston at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Crumpton family.

Shelly Denise Hood

Shelly Denise Hood, 38, formerly of Cherryville died December 7, 2016.

Visitation was held December 11, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service was held December 11, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. Burial followed at City Memorial Cemetery.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cherryville served the Hood family.

Barbara Jean Winkler Teague

Barbara Jean Winkler Teague, 49, of Maiden died December 9, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. today at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Teague family.

Johnny Ray Benton

Johnny Ray Benton, 59, of Crouse died December 10, 2016.

No services are planned at this time.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Benton family.

Linda Hartsoe Long

Linda Hartsoe Long, 74, of Newton died December 9, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 6 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends today from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Long family.

James Marshall Bowen

James Marshall Bowen, 69, of Cherryville died December 9, 2016.

Services will be private.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Bowen family.