North Lincoln band thriving under new leadership

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The North Lincoln Band of Knights has marched its way into the Christmas season after appearing in three different holiday parades. The band recently won the most popular vote and placed second in the judged event at the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day parade in Charlotte. For winning second place, the band received $3,000.

Under the direction of Neil Underwood, who retired at the end of the 2014-2015 school year, the band won many competitions and performed in prestigious venues over the years. Kevin Still took over direction of the band in 2015.

“I think that there are big shoes to fill after Neil left but I’ve put them aside knowing that they are there, but I have my own shoes,” Still said. “They are big shoes that left the program in a really good spot.”

Still met Underwood when he was attending high school and followed him when he was in college and doing student teaching. Prior to coming to North Lincoln, Still was the director of bands and choirs at West Stanly High School in Oakboro.

Maintaining what Underwood started, keeping the program moving forward and making good music are Still’s immediate goals.

“All of our ensembles have done very well since I took over and I’ll just continue to teach and do what North Lincoln does best,” he said. “This band has built a reputation for itself and is known throughout the region. We’ve had some very talented students come through this program – some of whom I met professionally before I started here.”

Still also believes that the band is so successful because of the parents, the school and county administration and good assistant band staff. There’s also a lot of practicing and dedication on the part of the students.

“You can’t do what we do at the level we do it if you don’t have the discipline for it,” he said. “It just doesn’t work.”

While attending high school near Raleigh, Still played in the band and was influenced to teach music by his band director.

“He was me on steroids – he had a pep in is step, he bounced all over the room and loved teaching and we loved him,” Still said. “In my junior year, I decided to teach music. I fell in love with it. I loved the way he taught. He impacted my life.”

Because the Band of Knights is a competitive marching band, their season begins in August with two weeks of band camp, so they’ve been playing and marching for four months now, according to Still. Getting the band members and all of their equipment packed up and ready to go to a parade or competition is a logistical challenge, made a lot easier by the band parents.

“We have some wonderful parents – they are what makes the whole thing work,” Still said. “In my first year a semi-truck was donated to the band program and we have a dedicated group that help load the trucks. They call it their second job.”

Now, the members of the Band of Knights are focusing on their Christmas concert, to be held Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at North Lincoln High School, located at 2737 Lee Lawing Road in Lincolnton. The concert is free to attend.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard