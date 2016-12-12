Lincolnton Police Department introduces new K9 unit

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton Police Department K9 unit Nash made his debut at the Christmas Parade with his handler, Officer Randy Carroll. It’s been about five years since Lincolnton has had a police dog on its force, according to Capt. Brian Greene.

“I think the K9 program is important,” Greene said. “It’s not only good for the officers but also for the community to have access to a K9.”

In January, Greene presented a proposal to Chief Rodney Jordan to purchase one dog this year and another one next year, which was approved in the budget. Lincolnton officers who were interested in being considered to become a K9 handler were sent to the weekly K9 training held by the Shelby Police Department and to the Gastonia Police Department to ride on patrol with that department’s K9 officers.

“Based on their feedback, we selected Randy Carroll to be our first K9 handler,” Greene said.

Greene looked at several kennels that trained dogs for police use and selected Southern Canines. One of the primary requirements for selection of a dog was that he be friendly and outgoing, according to Greene.

“We wanted a very social dog,” he said. “We wanted him to not only be a patrol dog but to be able to be around the public and could be used in schools. We were proud to introduce him to the public at the Christmas parade. We expect him to not only do patrol work but also public relations.”

Carroll went to school at Southern Canines for six weeks to learn how to handle Nash, who is a young, very high-energy German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois cross who was born in Magyarország, Hungary. Carroll and Nash started out their training and bonding by doing obedience work then went on to narcotics work, tracking and locating suspects or missing people and, finally, bite work.

“On an on-going basis I go to the Gastonia Police Department and train twice a month with their K9 handlers for nine hours each time and I do my own training every day,” Carroll said.

So far, Nash has had very little work, but it’s only a matter of time before he’ll be fulfilling his training by helping Carroll search for hidden narcotics, missing people or evidence and maybe even running down suspects.

“He’s a great dog,” Carroll said. “We are bonding more every day and I trust him 100 percent.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard