Knights drop conference opener to North Iredell

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Lincoln Knights dropped a heartbreaker in their North Piedmont 3A/4A conference opener against the Raiders of North Iredell. The Knights squandered an eight-point, fourth-quarter lead before ultimately falling 58-54 at home on Friday night.

Both teams struggled from the opening tip in an ugly first quarter filled with turnovers and missed shots from the floor and the free-throw line. North Iredell escaped the opening quarter with a 7-4 advantage and the two teams played to a standstill in the second quarter with the Raiders taking a 19-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.

North Lincoln head coach Tremayne Booker lit a fuse at halftime and the Knights exploded in the third quarter led by junior point guard Lance Bailey and senior wingman Luke Johnson. Bailey turned up the pressure on both sides of the ball and his relentless attack of the basket created open shots for Johnson who found his stroke in the second half after a slow start. North Lincoln doubled up North Iredell in the third quarter and built a 38-30 leading heading into the final period of regulation.

The Raiders stormed back in the fourth quarter behind a one-two combination of their own. Senior point guard Seth Wooten was able to pick apart the Knights’ defense and junior forward Logan Cass knocked down a series of big shots that erased the deficit late in the game.

North Lincoln had a chance to cut the North Iredell lead to one possession in the waning seconds of the contest with big man Austin Devine on the free-throw line. Devine missed both, but Reid McRorie pulled down the offensive rebound and went right back up underneath the basket. McRorie’s attempt drew iron and Wooten knocked down a free throw on the other end to ice the game.

Bailey led the way for the Knights with 17 points while Johnson chipped in with 16 of his own in the loss. McRorie provided a spark off the bench, controlling the paint and dominating the boards. He finished as the third North Lincoln player in double figures scoring with 10 points.

Cass carried the Raiders to victory with a 17-point performance, while Wooten orchestrated the offense and finished with 16 points in the victory.

Friday’s loss dropped North Lincoln to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. The Knights will return to action on Tuesday night on the road against the Mooresville Blue Devils at 7:30 p.m. Mooresville will enter the contest with a 1-5 overall record and a four-game losing streak.

Boys:

North Iredell 7 12 11 28 – 58

North Lincoln 4 12 22 16 – 54

North Iredell: Logan Cass 17, Seth Wooten 16, Jenkins 9, Horton 6, Hoots 5, Miller 5. North Lincoln: Lance Bailey 17, Luke Johnson 16, Reid McRorie 10, Devine 7, Thornhill 4.

Girls:

North Iredell 23 13 10 12 – 58

North Lincoln 12 8 5 7 – 32

North Iredell: Regan Allen 15, Mackie Allen 13, Liz Howard 12, London Liles 12, LaLonde 4, Turner 2. North Lincoln: Sigmon 8, Nuhfer 8, Klein 6, Avery 4, McGinnis 3, Bruce 3.