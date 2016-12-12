Deputies looking for suspect in convenience store robbery

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a robbery at a Denver convenience store.

Deputies said a man robbed the Denver Mart, located at 3769 Highway 16 North early Sunday. According to a press release, a white man entered the store while the clerk was outside smoking. Deputies said another person inside the store made a purchase and left after the clerk returned and that the suspect then approached the clerk, said he had a drug problem and a gun and demanded money.

The clerk gave the suspect approximately $100. The suspect fled the store, running toward Highway 16 and may have left the area in an early 2000’s model Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis.

Deputies said the suspect was wearing all black or navy clothing. He was described as a middle-aged white male with medium-length brown hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.

Image courtesy of LCSO