Criminal Charges — 12-12-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- James Ellis Carter, 41, of 420 E. Rhodes St. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 2 with one count of non-support of family.
- Brian Keith Towery, 44, of 105 Eric Ln. in Bessemer City was charged Dec. 2 with one count of second degree trespassing.
- Kellie Deanne Chavez, 41, of 2485 Hovis Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 2 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Elizabeth Ann Easley, 31, of 105 Dana Rd. in Charlotte was charged Dec. 3 with one count each of no operator’s license, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Jennifer Renee Nichols, 43, of 3216 Plantation Dr. in Raleigh was charged Dec. 3 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Alvin Tobias Green, 24, of 4323 Burnwood Tr. in Denver was charged Dec. 3 with one count each of domestic violence protective order violation.
- Emily Nicole McSwain, 29, of 222 Hill Top Rd., A7 in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 4 with one count of failure to appear.
- Agustin Chavez, 51, of 2485 Hovis Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 4 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Mark Alan Ramsey, 34, of 1822 Cordia Cir. in Newton was charged Dec. 5 with two counts each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count each of possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Cynthia Hoyle Bryson, 47, of 2142 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 5 with one count of failure to appear.
- Christopher Elijah Jordan, 24, of 5511 Albemarle Rd. R in Charlotte was charged Dec. 5 with one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Teresa Shipes Hoyle, 29, of 2774 Hudson Poultry Rd. in Iron Station was charged Dec. 6 with one count each of felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Kayla Ciara Rankin, 21, of 4393 NC Hwy. 73 in Iron Station was charged Dec. 6 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Charles Michael Treadway, 56, of Lincolnton was charged Dec. 6 with two counts of probation violation. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Mineka Gibson, 29, of 1749 Wandering Tr. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 6 with two counts of simple assault and battery or affray and one count of communicating threats.
- Kimberly Dawn Robbins, 41, of 1705 Buckler Ln. in Iron Station was charged Dec. 6 with one count of second degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. A $250 secured bond was set.
- Eric Shawn Green, 35, of 204 Proctor St. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 7 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
- Derrick Raymond Tetreault, 23, of 2393 Hickory Ridge Ct. in Denver was charged Dec. 7 with one count of communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Robert William Church, Jr., 33, of 420 N. Main Ave. in Maiden was charged Dec. 7 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Hubert Jeffery Manley, Jr., 32, of 5158 Amity Ln. in Iron Station was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Karri Marie Schober, 35, of 609 S. Edwards St. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Juan Carlos Soto, 50, of 2479 Long Neck Dr. in Iron Station was charged Dec. 8 with one count of misuse of 911 emergency telephone systems. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Daniel Brandon Houser, 28, of 110 S. Pink St. in Cherryville was charged Dec. 8 with one count of intimidating or interfering with witnesses and three counts of probation violation. A $5,000 secure bond was set.
- Edgar Yair Perez, 21, of 1330 Highland Bluff Ct. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear.
- Diana Kriss, 25, of 1363 Oakrook Ln. in Denver was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear.
- Joseph Warren Adkins, 28, of 1389 Northgate Ct. in Denver was charged Dec. 8 with one count of failure to appear. A $9,000 secured bond was set.
- Jonathan Craig Smith, Jr., 31, of 306 Old Lowesville Rd. in Stanley was charged Dec. 8 with one count of probation violation and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Justin Lee Allen, 32, of 114 J K Drive in Bessemer City was charged Dec. 8 with one count each of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Eric Shawn Green, 35, of 204 Proctor St. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 8 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $320 cash bond was set.
