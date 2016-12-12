Cooper’s leadership skills will be tested

Roy Cooper’s win in the race for governor of North Carolina was one of the few bright spots Democrats could point to in either state or national elections in 2016. What remains to be seen is how Cooper will use the office, which won’t have much legislative power but is, of course, the highest profile position in state government.

Cooper’s legislative agenda will likely fall flat, in most cases, since Republicans still have a supermajority in both houses of the General Assembly. Democrats did retain the attorney general post, which Cooper previously held, and the position of state auditor, but did not gain seats in the state House or Senate to break the GOP’s veto-proof majority.

According to a report published by the Raleigh News & Observer on Saturday, “Cooper will have broad authority to appoint department heads and board members with jurisdiction over everything from environmental policy to early voting hours … And he’ll have a bully pulpit from which to try to forge public support for, say, repealing House Bill 2,” but Republicans will “have enough votes to not only override Cooper’s vetoes of their bills but also to shoot down many of his proposals, including any effort to scuttle HB2, which limits legal protections for LGBT people.”

The responsibility is Cooper’s to try to work with Republicans, who still have an enormous mandate in state government, to pass substantive legislation. The true test of a statesman’s leadership abilities is when his party isn’t the one in power. Cooper could take the same tactic President Barack Obama has taken over the past six years and disparage his opponents, take unilateral action when he can and take his toys and go home when he can’t, or he can learn to work with legislators who oppose him to ensure that the laws that are passed are what’s best for North Carolina.