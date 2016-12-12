Commissioners approve four industrial incentive grants

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Four grant proposals approved by county commissioners last week will lead to more than $40 million of investments and create more than 150 jobs over the next two years.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved four industrial incentive grants during their meeting on Dec. 5. The four grant recipients will make more than $40 million of investments, while expanding their Lincoln County facilities. The expansions will then, in turn, create more than 150 new jobs within the next two years with annual wages of approximately $35,000.

Blum, Inc., a cabinet hardware designer and manufacturer based in Hoechst, Austria, will make the largest investment of the four industries. Blum will invest more than $16 million and hire between 15 to 20 new workers at a variety of skill levels within the next two years.

“Blum has thrived in Lincoln County and the Charlotte region for almost 40 years and we are delighted the economy is expanding again, making it necessary for companies like ours to increase capacity,” Blum, Inc. President and CEO Karl Rudisser said in a press release. “Any time we invest back into our plant and operations, the benefits not only stimulate success for Blum, but also reach into the community in the form of good jobs and more spending in the local economy.”

The $16 million investment will include $7 million for equipment upgrades that will improve the speed and efficiency of Blum’s fully automated warehouse. An additional $6 million will pay for new machinery, equipment and tools that will be used to manufacture hinges, drawer runners and lift systems. The remaining $3 million will be used for building upgrades.

Per the agreement, the county will award Blum $362,100 in grant money that will be paid over a seven-year period.

Blum recently invested $4.4 million by installing 6,600 solar panels on the roof of its Lincoln County facility. The power generated helps fuel Blum’s operations and also provides enough electricity to the grid to power 300 homes.

Blum is currently Lincoln County’s second largest employer, with nearly 400 employees. The company began operations in Lincoln County in 1979 with only 10 employees and has been expanding steadily ever since.

Details about the identities of the other industries receiving the grants were not made public at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

