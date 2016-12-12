Around Town — 12-12-16

MONDAY

Christmas dinner

The Coalition of Churches will have its annual covered dish Christmas dinner at 7 p.m. The dinner will be held at Hinton Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 830 Car Farm Rd. in Lincolnton. All ministers in the Lincolnton area are encouraged to attend. The public is invited.

Winter concert

The Lincolnton High and Middle School concert bands and the Lincolnton High jazz band will present a Winter Concert at 6:30 p.m. in the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located on 115 W. Main St. in Lincolnton.

TUESDAY

Meeting

The Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 W. Main St. in Lincolnton. For more information call (704) 736-8501.