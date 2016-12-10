Wolves suffer season-ending loss at Reidsville

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

REIDSVILLE—The Lincolnton offense was held to its lowest output of the season, getting into the end zone just one time in a 28-7 fourth round loss at Reidsville.

The Rams held the Wolves to just 161 yards of total offense for the game. Lincolnton managed just 93 yards on the ground, and a season low 68 through the air.

Neither team was able to move the ball until late in the first quarter when Reidsville took a 7-0 lead on a Jason Letterlough 13 yard touchdown run and Brad Green’s extra point kick.

The game stayed that way until late in the half. After the Wolves punted the ball to the Rams seven yard line with less than two minutes to go in the half, the Rams went on a 93-yard scoring drive capped by Tanner Wilson’s 51-yard scoring pass to Austin Chestnut with just two seconds to play. The Rams took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

Lincolnton climbed back into the game in the third period on a five-yard touchdown pass from Cordel Littlejohn to Sage Surratt that trimmed the lead to 14-7.

The Wolves had numerous opportunities with the ball and down one score, but each time the Reidsville defense came up with the big stop.

When Lincolnton turned the ball over on downs at the Rams 42 yard line with 3:48 to go in the game, it would be the final time that the Wolves would touch the ball down just one score.

The Rams put the game out of reach on a Bryson Durham 24-yard run with 1:42 to play, and added another touchdown on a 33-yard fumble return by Greg Stockton with just 58 seconds to play.

The Wolves fall in the 2A Western Regional finals for the second straight year. Reidsville advances to next week’s state championship game at Wake Forest University. The Rams will take on Edenton-Holmes at 7:05 p.m.

Image courtesy of Doug Anderson / Special to the LTN