OUR VIEW ~ County leadership takes shape

Each December, Lincoln County commissioners vote amongst themselves to choose their colleagues who will serve as chairman and vice chairman of the board. On Monday, the commissioners appointed freshman commissioner Bill Beam as chairman and fellow freshman Martin Oakes as vice chairman.

The appointments are wholly unremarkable, other than the fact that both men are in their first terms in county government and that Beam is the third chairman in three years, succeeding sitting commissioner Carrol Mitchem and former commissioner Cecelia Martin, who lost a primary election this year. Mitchem, currently the longest-serving commissioner on the board, was deposed after a series of blunders brought negative national attention to the county and, sources on the board said at the time, he was unable to get the votes of his fellow commissioners to serve another term.

Beam’s job, then, is to guide the county through at least the coming year with poise and professionalism. He told the Times-News in an interview after his appointment that he hopes to make county government and commissioner meetings more transparent and user-friendly. Those are commendable goals and should be easily achieved.

The other unknown factors on the new Board of Commissioners are Rich Permenter and Anita McCall, both newly elected in November. There will, of course, be a learning curve for both, but they shouldn’t wait long to make their influence felt. Turnover in county government is healthy, and the voices of two new commissioners may very well be a much-needed shot in the arm.