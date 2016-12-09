Unsung heroes lead Wolves into 4th round

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

While the names that you hear on Friday nights at Lincolnton football games are Surratt, Givens, McClain and Littlejohn, there is another group of young men that have paved the way for those skilled position players and more to put up unprecedented offensive numbers.

Noah Keener leads an offensive line that has done nothing but improve all season long. The 6-foot-2-inch, 275-pound senior is a three-year starter, and the only starting offensive lineman that returned from last year’s squad.

Keener’s biggest strength is his foot speed and ability to move around to multiple positions. He ran a 5.1 second 40-yard dash at the Shrine Bowl combine. Keener has played at guard, tackle and this season at the center position. His coaches say they haven’t had a lineman like him since the Wolves last state championship team in 2007.

“He’s the leader of the group,” said Lincolnton head coach Ledford Gibson. “He’s been our best lineman the last three years.”

While he is getting looks, Keener has yet to receive a college offer. Either way, he plans to attend college and major in mechanical engineering.

Starting right tackle Donnie Thompson is an imposing figure. At 6 foot 4 inches and 280 pounds, the senior possesses great strength and quickness. “He’s been a great addition on both sides of the ball’” said Gibson. Thompson, who moved from North Lincoln to Lincolnton last summer has received an offer from Gardner-Webb University.

The biggest of the group is Parker Gaines. The 6-foot-4-inch, 300 pound junior is in his second season as a starter. His coaches say that Gaines possesses great size and mobility, making him a college prospect.

“He’s a good young lineman,” said Gibson. “He’s learned a lot and improving every day. He will be looked upon to be a leader next year.”

Jaylan Morgan has worked his way into the rotation. In his second year on the varsity, the 5-foot-10-inch, 280 pound senior plays with a lot of determination and intelligence. “Jaylan is hard working and has a great attitude and personality,” aid Gibson. “He’s been the glue that holds this group together. He does whatever is needed.”

Morgan is a member of the National Beta Club, and wants to major in pre-med in college.

Right Guard Johnny Araya is a two-year starter for the Wolves. At 6 foot, 260 pounds, he is an intense competitor that uses his great balance and wrestling skills to be a good football player, say his coaches. Araya, a junior, was a state qualifier in wrestling last year.

“He’s the joker of the group,” said Gibson. “He’s got a mean streak, and he’s done a great job on both sides.”

Araya hopes to play football at the next level.

Mauricio Lozano starts at the left guard position. The junior, who ranks near the top of his class academically, has a love for music and plays several instruments including the piano.

Lozano also plays baseball and wrestles. His quickness and his intelligence are his two biggest strengths. “He’s the smart one,” said Gibson. “He can help keep the other guys in line when they don’t know what to do.”

Lozano plans to attend law school after high school, and become a corporate lawyer.

The offensive line has been a key part of the Wolves success the last couple seasons. It’s not every day that you see a high school team with a 2,000 yard rusher, a 3,000 yard passer and two receivers with over 1,000 yards each.

The guys up front picked up right where last year’s unit left off. They’ll need to play well again tonight if Lincolnton is to knock off undefeated Reidsville.

“They have to really dominate,” Gibson said of his offensive linemen. “The strongest part of Reidsville’s defense is their line. They will be a major part of the game.”

Image courtesy of David Keever / LTN