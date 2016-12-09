Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Dec. 9

Basketball

North Iredell at North Lincoln

East Gaston at West Lincoln

Football

1A West: Mitchell at Murphy

1A East: Southside at Plymouth

1AA West: Mt. Airy at West Montgomery

1AA East: Tarboro at Wallace-Rose Hill

2A West: Lincolnton at Reidsville

2A East: Edenton-Holmes at South Columbus

2AA West: Monroe at Shelby

2AA East: Northside-Jacksonville at Clinton

3A West: South Point at Hibriten

3A East: Rocky Mount at Havelock

3AA West: Hickory Ridge at Weddington

3AA East: Jacksonville at Eastern Guilford

4A West: GSO-Dudley at Charlotte Catholic

4A East: Cape Fear at Scotland County

4AA West: Vance at GSO-Page

4AA East: Wake Forest at Middle Creek