This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Dec. 9
Basketball
North Iredell at North Lincoln
East Gaston at West Lincoln
Football
1A West: Mitchell at Murphy
1A East: Southside at Plymouth
1AA West: Mt. Airy at West Montgomery
1AA East: Tarboro at Wallace-Rose Hill
2A West: Lincolnton at Reidsville
2A East: Edenton-Holmes at South Columbus
2AA West: Monroe at Shelby
2AA East: Northside-Jacksonville at Clinton
3A West: South Point at Hibriten
3A East: Rocky Mount at Havelock
3AA West: Hickory Ridge at Weddington
3AA East: Jacksonville at Eastern Guilford
4A West: GSO-Dudley at Charlotte Catholic
4A East: Cape Fear at Scotland County
4AA West: Vance at GSO-Page
4AA East: Wake Forest at Middle Creek
