North Lincoln boys, East Lincoln girls pick up basketball wins

Staff report

The North Lincoln Knights knocked off the rival Mustangs 60-57 Wednesday night at East Lincoln.

North Lincoln (3-1) outscored the Mustangs 17-11 in the fourth quarter to get the comeback win. Junior Luke Johnson had a career high 22 points to lead the Knights. Austin Devine added 14 points, and Lance Bailey had 13.

Junior Coleson Leach had 18 points to lead East Lincoln, while Sidney Dollar added 14 and

Ben Zirkle had a career high 12.

With the win the Knights break a 12-game losing streak against the Mustangs, dating back to the 2012 season.

The Knights will play their North Piedmont 3A/4A conference opener tonight at home against North Iredell. East Lincoln (1-1) will open Southern District-7 2A conference play on Tuesday when they host the Bandys Trojans.

North Lincoln 13 13 17 17 – 60

East Lincoln 14 13 19 11 – 57

North Lincoln: Luke Johnson 22, Austin Devine 14, Lance Bailey 13, Bolick 6, Thornhill 5, McKinney 0, McCrorie 0, Hallman 0.

East Lincoln: Coleson Leach 18, Sidney Dollar 14, Ben Zirkle 12, Bean 7, Horne 6, Zirkle 0, Matz 0, Welborn 0.

Girls: East Lincoln 77, North Lincoln 37

Destiny Johnson poured in 34 points as the Lady Mustangs rolled over the Lady Knights 77-37 in a nonconference matchup Wednesday night at East Lincoln. Brianna Tadlock added 13 points and Eboni Tinsley 11 as the Lady Mustangs improved to 2-1. Ciara McClain pulled down 14 rebounds to lead East Lincoln in that department.

In addition to her 34 points, Johnson had 8 rebounds, 9 steals, 6 assists and 3 blocks.

Avery Sigmon led North Lincoln (2-2) with 10 points.

North Lincoln: 12 10 10 5 – 37

East Lincoln: 20 16 20 21 – 77

North Lincoln: Avery Sigmon 10, Nuhfer 8, McGinnis 7, Klein 5, Avery 3, White 2, Wood 1, Measmer 1

East Lincoln: Destiny Johnson 34, Brianna Tadlock 13, Eboni Tinsley 11, McClain 7, Rogers 5, Robinette 5, Begley 2.