Round 4 playoff picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

As we head into round 4 of the playoffs, the regional finals, there are three matchups that include area teams that we’ll keep our eyes on. Of course there is Lincolnton at Reidsville, meeting in the playoffs for the second straight season. Then there is the battle of the defending state champions, as last year’s 2AA champion Monroe visits three-time defending 2A champion Shelby. And a very interesting matchup tonight in Lenoir with South Point visiting Hibriten.

The winners on this cold December night will advance to next week’s state championships. Here are my picks to win the west.

2A: Lincolnton at Reidsville

The Wolves travel to Reidsville for the second consecutive season and fourth time overall. They are 2-1 in those trips, including last year’s 36-6 second round victory. This is a different Reidsville team. The Rams average 53 points a game, while their defense allows just 6 per contest. But you have to consider strength of schedule when comparing these two teams, and on paper it would appear that Lincolnton played more quality opponents. As long as the cold weather doesn’t affect the Wolves high-powered passing game, we should see them in Winston-Salem next Saturday.

Lincolnton 38, Reidsville 28

2AA: Monroe at Shelby

This game features two state champions from 2015. The Golden Lions were tested last week by a good Hunter Huss team, but pulled away late for the win. Monroe played a terrific defensive game against East Lincoln, but had trouble moving the ball consistently against the Mustang defense. A lot of people have been anticipating this matchup for quite some time, but the Redhawks and their fans could be in for a long night.

Shelby 35, Monroe 14

3A: South Point at Hibriten

There are a lot of great matchups tonight, and some would argue that this one is the best. After a rocky start to the season, the Red Raiders are right back in the 3A Western finals. Hibriten has played in regional finals before, but have never gotten over the hump and made it to the state championship game. The Panthers have good team speed, something that South Point has yet to see in the playoffs. The Red Raiders have more experience in big games and a great defense, but Hibriten is more athletic and is playing at home.

Hibriten 28, South Point 27

1A: Mitchell at Murphy

Last season, Mitchell played for the 1AA championship, but came up short. Murphy survived last week with a 35-34 win over Mountain Island Charter, while Mitchell rolled to a 45-14 win over Cherokee.

Murphy 33, Mitchell 28

1AA: Mount Airy at West Montgomery

Last season, neither team got past the second round. This year, one will be playing for a state championship.

Mount Airy 37, West Montgomery 31

3AA: Hickory Ridge at Weddington

Hickory Ridge is playing in the fourth round tonight after pulling out a 55-49 overtime win last week over Marvin Ridge. Weddington beat a very good A.C. Reynolds team on the road. Weddington is becoming one of those teams that you should never pick against.

Weddington 28, Hickory Ridge 14

4A: Dudley at Charlotte Catholic

Speaking of teams that you should never pick against, this game features two. There is history between the two teams. In 2013, Dudley defeated Catholic 20-15 in the 4A Western Regional finals. Then last year, Catholic defeated Dudley 17-8 in the same round.

Dudley 24, Charlotte Catholic 17

4AA: Vance at Greensboro-Page

Vance defeated Butler in last week’s third round game 50-49, after converting the two-point conversion in overtime. It’s hard to get a team up after an emotional win like that one. Page has cruised through the first three rounds, winning each game by 25 or more.

Page 35, Vance 28

Last week: 6-2

Overall: 92-28