Obituaries — 12-9-16

Nancy Carole Williams

Nancy Carole Williams, 62, of Conover died December 1, 2016.

A memorial service will be held December 10, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Island Church of Christ in Charlotte. The family will receive friends December 10, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Mt. Island Church of Christ.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Williams family.

Jack Dorse Hollar

Jack Dorse Hollar, 79, of Claremont died December 6, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Catawba. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family received friends December 8, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church’s Parish Hall.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Hollar family.

Frances Adams Langley

Frances Adams Langley, 50, of Lincolnton died November 30, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today in the Meadow Ridge Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Langley family.