NC Works Job Listings

You must currently be registered with NC Works to be referred on any of our jobs. Go to www.ncworks.gov to register or update an existing registration. Job listings for all of North Carolina may also be accessed. Call NC Works Career Center, Lincolnton, 704.735.8035, or come to NC Works Career Center-Lincoln County, 529 N Aspen St., Lincolnton.

JOB FAIR

Employer will have a Job Fair at NC Works Career Center-Lincoln on Monday, December 12, 9am-1pm. Positions available include RN, LPN, CNA, and Health Aides.

JOB FAIR – JOB NUMBER 10621404

Employer will have a Job Fair at NC Works Career Center-Lincoln on Tuesday, December 13, 10:30 am-1pm. Employer is hiring security officers.

LUBE, OIL & FILTER TECHNICIAN ~ JOB NUMBER 10622570

Will lube vehicles. Change oil and filter. Install and balance tires. Light repair.

TAX RETURN PREPARER – JOB NUMBER 10615999

Prepare and assemble individual federal and state income tax returns. Basic computer skills and bookkeeping skills, such as compiling records and receipts, are required. Experience with Drake tax software a plus. Requires HS diploma/GED and 2 years’ experience.

GRILL COOK – JOB NUMBER 10623224

Looking for an experience grill cook for a fast paced environment. Needs to be able to read food tickets and be clean and neat in appearance. Breakfast is served all day. A positive attitude is a must as well. Will work in afternoon and evenings including some weekends. Requires at least 6 months’ experience.

BUILDING INSPECTORS – JOB NUMBER 10617231

Conduct plan reviews and building inspections in the enforcement of building codes and ordinances. Requires knowledge of state construction laws. Requires HS diploma/GED, valid NCDL, 1-2 years’ experience, and possession of or ability to obtain the appropriate state certification for the type of inspections conducted.

FORENSIC INTERVIEWER ~JOB NUMBER 10620412

Provide legally sound, culturally sensitive forensic interviews for child victims of abuse in an appropriate, neutral setting. Interact with professionals from other disciplines and agencies involved in abuse. Provide testimony in a court room setting for the purpose of trial and other legal proceedings as they relate to child victims of abuse. Maintain strict standards of confidentiality. Requires Bachelor’s degree in health and human services related field or equivalent 3-5 years’ experience. Must be trained in a nationally recognized model of forensic interviewing or at minimum be registered to attend a training and/or approved class.

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN I ~ JOB NUMBER 10620360

Performs routine labor in the installation, maintenance, and repair of water and sewer lines, meters, hydrants, and other infrastructure facilities. Operates backhoe, trencher, dump truck, sewer jetter/rodder and other types of equipment. Requires HS diploma/GED, valid NCDL, 1-2 years’ experience in water/sewer installation and maintenance, Flagger Training within 6 months, and Water Distribution “C” certification or ability to obtain within 24 months of hire.

FINANCIAL SALES MANAGER ~ JOB NUMBER 10619462

Responsible for the overall sales, financial performance and operations management of a branch office. Maintain service excellence, reach assigned individual sales goals, ensure that subordinates reach their sales goals, maintain operational integrity of the branch and manage expenses at or under budget. Requires Bachelor degree with 2 years’ experience in a sales, customer service role and/or in a lending role or HS diploma/GED with 6 years’ experience.

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN ~ JOB NUMBER 10622034

Responsible for general repairs, equipment repairs and preventative maintenance. Needs a good understanding of PLC, pneumatic and general mechanics. Perform routine maintenance and service to lift trucks. Requires HS diploma/GED, 5 years’ experience, and own tools,