Jenkins’ time on Board of Education nears end

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

After serving a total of 12 years as a member of the Lincoln County Board of Education, Tony Jenkins will be stepping down at the next regular board meeting on Dec. 13. Mark Mullen, formerly holding one of the board’s at-large seats, ran unopposed for the District 4 seat that Jenkins will be vacating. Jenkins served on the board as the at-large member from 2000 to 2008 and then ran again unopposed for the District 4 seat on the 2012 ballot.

“I always believed in the two-term limit so I took four years off,” Jenkins said. “After I retired from the fire station I decided to run again but I decided not to run for a second term because I have too much going on. The whole purpose of changing members is to let someone else’s new ideas come in. I prayed I never got complacent. I’m 99 percent sure I never did. I was never satisfied with things unless they were done right or I was willing to move with different things.”

Initially, Jenkins said he ran for the school board in 2000 because he kept seeing things going on at the schools that he disagreed with. He said he ran again in 2012 for the same reasons.

“I would see things that just didn’t seem right,” he said. “I just didn’t feel like the checks and balances were there. No one was being held accountable. So in 2000 I decided to run for the board to see what I could do to help.”

While Jenkins does not have children, he said he never left school. He did a lot of volunteer work, such as helping with the bands, driving buses and chaperoning field trips.

Some of the more difficult obstacles Jenkins believes the board has tackled include the No Child Left Behind Act in 2001 and the Common Core State Standards that were initiated during President Barack Obama’s administration.

“I believe, today, they’ll never convince me any other way, that (Lincoln County Schools) ‘teach the test,’” Jenkins said. “I was always told by teachers in the past ‘if they’d just leave us alone and let us teach we’d get our jobs done’ and now they’re putting new burdens on teachers, holding them accountable. All of us are held accountable – there has to be a checks and balances – I agree with that 100 percent. It made us struggle and we lost a lot of good teachers.”

Jenkins believes the board needs to continue to develop the school system’s strategic plan, but that it’s going in the right direction.

“We need to keep a 10-year plan in place – regardless of whether it happens or not – you’ve still got to have a plan,” he said. “It’s like going fishing without a boat to cross over to the other side to get to the island.”

Jenkins said he believes growth in eastern Lincoln County will be one of the biggest challenges the board will need to face and that the board needs to sit down and do a study before acting as well as getting the opinions of teachers, parents and students on potential solutions to address the growth.

“It’s taken out of context when I said this but I truly believe that every single employee in the Lincoln County Schools system is important,” he said. “If we don’t take care of every single employee in the system how are we going to operate? Every employee deserves more money, we need to take care of everybody. The teachers get their raises from the state. We can’t control that. Our teachers are important but I’ve always said if we take care of our staff’s needs we meet the children’s needs. If we meet the children’s needs we’ve satisfied the parents and we’ve done our job but the children always win.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard