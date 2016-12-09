Gang member charged with drug trafficking

Staff report

A Lexington man has been charged with trafficking heroin through Lincoln County.

Jeremy Lee Mays, 26, of 520 S. State Street, Lot 3, was arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop at East Main Street and East Gaston Street in Lincolnton near Highway 321. The State Highway Patrol initiated the traffic stop and the Lincolnton Police Department assisted, according to a press release from the LPD.

Officers said heroin and methamphetamine were seized during the arrest. Lincolnton police charged him with felony trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport and possession with intent to sell methamphetamine. He was charged by Highway Patrol with driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to stop at a red light. He was served with outstanding Onslow County warrants for common law robbery, assault on a female and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Officers said they discovered Wednesday that the weight of the heroin was enough to file trafficking charges and that the drugs were packaged for sale.

Mays is being held under a $31,000 secured bond.

Officers said Mays has prior convictions for felony assault inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, breaking and entering and first-degree arson. Officers said Mays has been recorded as being a member of the Bound for Glory white supremacist prison gang.

Officers said the street value of the drugs is $1,000-$1,500.

Image courtesy of LPD